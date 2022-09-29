How Costumes and Suits Work in Gotham Knights

Suits have always been an important aspect of the Batman Arkham titles. Across all four games, players had the opportunity to unlock or purchase a series of skins for Batman, Robin, Nightwing and others based on their many appearances in DC Comics. While Gotham Knights is not a continuation of the Arkham franchise, it does share DNA with those titles. This includes a wide array of alternate suits for Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood, though how suits are handled in Gotham Knights is different from the Arkham games.

Suits in Gotham Knights are divided into two categories: suitstyles and transmog. While both change the outer appearance of the characters, suitstyles also come with stat modifiers. Transmogs are purely cosmetics skins that don’t alter the play experience in any ways.

Suitstyles feature designs that are mostly fixed to keep the unique design coherent. Within each suitstyle, however, you’re allowed a certain level of customization. You’ll be able to tinker with the cowl, logo, gauntlets, boots and colorway. Prefer a full-head cowl instead of a simple eyepiece? You can make that happen. Want to give Batgirl a red hue like Red Hood? Yes, you can even do that.

In addition to that, every suitstyle can be transmogged. If there’s a suitstyle that has preferable stats, but you like the look of another, you can transmog that look onto the suit with the better stats. It’s an ingenious way to allow players to customize the looks of their characters without sacrificing playstyle.

While the Arkham games relegated a lot of its skins to DLC, you’ll be able to unlock suitsyles by playing Gotham Knights. During the game, you’ll collect and craft blueprints to create the suitstyles. Blueprints can be dropped from enemies, completing crimes, or by simply progressing the story. It is currently unknown if Transmog suits are earned the same way, or if additional suitstyles added post-release will be unlockable or must be purchased.

Of course, the ultimate questions is how many suits are going to be available at launch and what are they. While we don’t know every suitstyle, we do know that there will be eleven suitstyle sets at launch. In total, that’s 44 suits tied to suitstyles, with a major caveat we’ll bring up in a bit. These suitstyles are:

New Guard (Default suits)

Eternal

Knight Ops

Neon Noir

Shinobi

Year One

Demon

Beyond*

Transmogs are a different story. We currently don’t know how many of these skins will launch with the title. Currently, only one transmog is known about, KnightWatch, and it has the same caveat as the Beyond suitstyle.

The Beyond suitstyle, which is inspired by ‘Batman Beyond,’ and the KnightWatch, designed by Jim Lee for Gotham Knights, transmog skins are unfortunately tied to the Deluxe and Collector’s editions. It is unknown if players will still be able to unlock them in the game and these editions merely offer early access to the skins or if they truly are exclusive these editions. We’ll let you know should we get any more information about the availability of these suits.

Gotham Knights launches October 21 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.