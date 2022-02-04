How to Get Past Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s ‘The Only Way Out’ Mission

Dying Light 2 Stay Human features a twenty-hour campaign that takes protagonist Aiden Caldwell all across Villedor in pursuit of knowledge. For the majority of time, the objectives for the story missions are straightforward. You’ll usually go somewhere, find an item, fight some enemies, help an ally, etc. There’s one mission towards the start of the game, however, that’s vague and can lead to frustration.

After acquiring your BioMarker, Hakon announces a plan to get you to the Central Loop. He needs time to get supplies, however, sending you to the Bazaar, one of Old Villedor’s friendly hubs. Upon arriving and entering the church, Aiden is only given one objective, “Meet the people of the Bazaar.” Outside of a brief bump in with NPC Carlos and the wall of photos, there’s little direction about what else to do to trigger Hakon’s call.

To make it clear, this portion of ‘The Only Way Out’ is pretty much a tutorial to some of the different systems. To activate Hakon’s call, you’ll need to learn these mechanics by engaging with a handful of people in the Bazaar.

Modifications – Carlos

When you first enter the church, a short cutscene will play that ends with you accidentally bumping into Carlos. Talk to him and you’ll activate a side quest helping him with an experiment. Luckily, if you’ve been rummaging and collecting items, this side quest will go by fast. Carlos will accidentally electrocute a sheep and you’ll get your first weapon modification blueprint.

Wall of Missing Persons – Front of the Church

Required by the story, you’ll look at a wall of missing persons in search of Mia. You’ll be able to glean some information about ‘The Fall’ and the experiments the GRE conducted on children from an older man.



Craftmaster and Supplies – In the Church

Look for a the screwdriver/wrench symbol to find the Craftmaster. He’ll sell you blueprints to modify your weapons, craft consumables and create throwables. You’ll also be able to upgrade the current blueprints you own to unlock more powerful mods. The only downside is you can’t sell items and valuables to the Craftmaster.

After that, turn around and interact with the supply shop. The shop contains a variety of goods, including new weapons, gear, throwables, consumables and parts for purchase. This is also the only place you can sell items and valuables. You can then take the money earned from selling to the Craftmaster to buy goods from that shop.



Meeting with NPCs – Green Silhouettes

Throughout Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Aiden can interact with different people that aren’t quest givers to learn more information about the world. When using Survivor’s Sense, these NPCs are highlighted green.

Dark Zones, Nighttime Quests, and Night Exploration – All in the Family

The most confusing aspect of this quest is that the final piece of the puzzle isn’t actually in the Bazaar. To trigger Hakon’s call, you’ll need to travel outside the Bazar and onto the rooftop to the right of the church. There you’ll find a quest that can only be completed at night. The goal is to teach you about different nighttime activities to pursue.

The quest will send you out to a Dark Zone where Theodore has been trapped. Luckily, there are only a few infected within the building. It’s also a rather small Dark Zone, making it simple to get in and out of, and walk away with improved gear pieces. Best of all, you’ll get some inhibitors to help improve your survivability in the world.

The Story Goes On…

After completing all these tasks and learning more about Dying Light 2’s mechanics, Hakon will give you a call and the mission can proceed. From here, there should be no issue finishing the quest and continuing the story of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Thankfully, no other main story mission is as vague as The Only Way Out.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.