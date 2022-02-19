Meet Official Reveals of New Pokemon, Wardens in the Latest Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer

We’re getting very close to Pokemon Legends: Arceus having been out for almost a month, and the latest trailer for the title is finally beginning to show some new forms and characters that were previously a mystery to players who hadn’t already dived straight in. In particular this includes the evolutions for Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott in addition to even some reveals for new forms regarding Legendary Pokemon. We won’t spoil what they’re called just yet in this piece, but for those wanting to learn even more it’s worth checking them out.

Those interested can take a look at our review for Pokemon Legends: Arceus here and watch the latest trailer below: