Mega Man Battle and Fighters Now Available on Switch eShop

With the release of both Mega Man Power Battles games as a part of the Capcom Stadium 2nd collection allowing them to be played more easily than ever before by a new generation of fans, it seemed a bit incomplete to not have the NGPC incarnations of the games available as well. These offer up the same core content, but with a more NES-style visual look to them making them feel like the original NES games’ boss battles, but with redone artwork for things like backgrounds to give them more detail. This incarnation is perfect for those who want to enjoy a different take on the boss battle-centric arcade games and is available for the same $7.99 price tag as the other NGPC classics released as standalone titles on the eShop.