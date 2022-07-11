Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Citadel Relic Record Location Guide

Relic Records are a fun, albeit optional, way in Monster Hunter Rise to get more lore from the world. With the inclusion of Sunbreak we’ve seen twenty of them to collect in each of the two new maps: the Jungle and Citadel. This helpful guide will give visual locations on where each of the ten are in the Citadel for those struggling to collect them all and get more information about the explorers that came before the brave hunters of Kamura and Elgado. The guide below will show the relic and the map will help see exactly where on the map it’s located, although exploring may be involved to get to the exact place in question and we’ll be sure to note ones in particular that need extra guidance. Without further ado here’s nice visuals to hopefully help locate all the Relic Records!

This first Relic Record is the only one really hidden away, and can be found by exploring through a relatively tame maze underground. The entrance is most easily found be traversing to the top of the hill just to the bottom left of area 5 and the Relic is found by climbing a wall that looks like a broken bridge.

This next Relic Record can be found one of two ways: by diving into a stump hole in the shown area, or by exploring through the hidden mineshaft and climbing up when near the area.