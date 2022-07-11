Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Sub-Camp Guide

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is filled to the brim with new content, including two brand new locations for players to take down their favorite monsters in. When starting off a mission, you’re placed at the standard camp, but if your target is across the map, it can be troublesome to get there from this point. One aspect of the Monster Hunter franchise is all about finding sub-camps throughout each map for you to fast travel to, getting in and out of combat at a quicker rate.

Unfortunately, while most of the maps in Rise contains multiple sub-camps to find, there are few to choose from in Sunbreak. Regardless, we have all of them listed below for you to better travel throughout the beautiful new locales.

Jungle

This one can be tricky to spot. Run all the way to the northern open area, just south of the rundown temple. Look up at the mountain side and you’ll notice a small gap (with various stamina recovering bugs). Run up here and you’ll find an opening to your very new sub-camp site. Simply complete the mission at base and you will gain access to this teleport spot.

Client: Oboro the Merchant

Objective: Slay 8 Hermitaur

Hermitaurs are the crab like creatures in the Jungle. Their location can be found along the shore to the west and north.

Citadel

This one can be found all the way northeast by climbing up the ruined Citadel. Simply make your way north and traverse the rather dangerous remains of the city to find a nicely tucked away campsite. This is a lot easier to find than the one in the Jungle, but more tricky to get to.

Client: Oboro the Merchant

Objective: Slay 8 Boggi

Boggis are the raptor-looking creatures in the Citdael. They are mostly spread throughout the map, but there are a couple spots where you will find plenty. Namely to the west at 10 on the map.