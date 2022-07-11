Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Jungle Relic Record Location Guide

Relic Records are a fun, albeit optional, way in Monster Hunter Rise to get a bit more lore from the world. With the inclusion of Sunbreak we’ve seen twenty of them to collect in each of the two new maps: the Jungle and Citadel. This helpful guide will give visual locations on where each of the ten are in the Jungle for those struggling to collect them all and get more information about the explorers that came before the brave hunters of Kamura and Elgado. The guide below will show the relic and the map will help see exactly where on the map it’s located, although exploring may be involved to get to the exact place in question and we’ll be sure to note ones in particular that need a little extra guidance. Without further ado here’s nice visuals to hopefully help locate all the Relic Records!

This first one is the only here in need of some guidance, as it’s immediately obvious the hunter here is on a location out of bounds on the map! In order to get this players must first travel to the small hill above of area 1 on the map, where upon doing so they’ll find a pile of rocks that can be blown up by a bomb. After it’s cleared away head down and find a great wirebug. Use this to reach the far off hidden island and this Relic Record!