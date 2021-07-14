Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Japanese vs American Collector’s Editions

Monster Hunter is far from a stranger to collector’s editions, with nearly ever recent release over the last few years having some sort of variant available for players. Stories 2 is no exception, and for both players in America and Japan there were different options with a slew of different goodies for fans to sink their teeth into. For those willing to cough up the import fees there was the option to get the Japanese version exclusive to Capcom’s store, which is what we’ve done today to get a look at both versions that were made available. Thanks to Capcom for supplying the American Collector’s Edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

First up is the American collector’s edition for Stories 2, which is a quaint but satisfying bundle for those ready to hop in right away. Featured right in front of the box is the Razewing Rathalos amiibo, one of three made available for the title upon launch. The amiibo itself unlock’s Red’s outfit for riders in the game so they can take on the clothing appearance of their grandfather and look snazzy. Once opened up it reveals a few other goodies, in addition to a physical copy of the game of course. A gorgeous enamel pin featuring the wings of ruin symbol is a nice touch, as the shiny gold coloration makes it shimmer ever so nicely and would be fun to pair up with the Kamura pin featured in Monster Hunter Rise’s collector’s edition. With it is a collection of stickers which includes monsties, characters and the logo for a nice little assortment on hand. A hard pick for what to put them on as there’s one of each, but they’ll make plenty fine display items as well.



The Japanese collector’s edition comes with a few more goodies, which makes sense considering it was more expensive as well. It of course comes with a copy of the game, which is fully playable in English since the language is one of the first things selected when starting so no worries about having to learn Japanese to enjoy it. One of the stand-out inclusions is that of a carrying case with the wings of ruin logo on the front. The case itself is nice and padded on the inside, including two different kinds of straps for those who want to shoulder it or just carry it by the handle. The case isn’t the sturdiest feeling in the world, however, so anyone who might be clumsily prone to dropping things might want something more secure.

The second big feature is a large, gorgeous acrylic stand which features a good chunk of characters met throughout the story. Acrylic stands might be a lot more simple than fully fleshed out figures, but one of their stand-out elements is being easy to display anywhere cause they’re slim and catch the eyes. Three character pins with original artwork also make up a notable appearance featuring Ena with a rather large and delicious-looking donut, Avinia (or Ayuria in Japanese) with Navirou grabbing her face excitedly and finally Kyle looking rather gloomy while sharpening one of his arrows. The last item is a simple but wonderfully rendered artwork postcard which is better used as a nice display rather than sending it off, but it features a moment from early on in the story which is a nice touch.



Both collector’s editions are charming both in their selection of items and overall presentation. Unfortunately at this point both may be harder to come across for purchase, but worth checking if they’re available for anyone dying to get their hands on these goodies. Retail price for the American one was around $100 while the Japanese with everything was roughly around $130-$140 USD not including shipping. There were so many items in these collector’s edition they couldn’t easily be included perfectly in photos, but don’t worry as we’ve assorted them all below for people wanting to get a better look at everything that was available in both sets below: