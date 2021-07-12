Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monstie Location Guide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently home to 81 different monsties players can find eggs for and take on as allies on their journey to discover the secrets of the world. The catch is that each of these monsties generally resides in specific areas throughout the world and often can be hard to find. Fortunately we’ve set out to make it clear how to find each and every one of them in both low and high ranks for those looking for the best chance at some powerful monsties. Generally speaking the best way to get a monstie egg is to fight the monster in question and get it to retreat to its den, but this isn’t available for every single monster in the game. Some monsters are also available in multiple areas, so we’ll cover their most common place to be found. We also include the color and design of the egg to compare just in case it’s hard to tell a few apart. It is worth noting that this guide will contain some spoilers for all monsties available, so it’s best viewed after beating the main story.

The most important thing to keep in mind is there are four main types of non-quest related dens that can be found in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and it’s important to know what each one looks like to have the best chance at finding specific eggs.

Monster Den


The most basic type of den which generally contain the more common monstie eggs.

High Rank Monster Den


These are a bright red and much like regular monster dens contain common monstie eggs, but with high rank monsters lurking about. These are unlocked after beating the main story.

Rare Monster Den/Rare High Rank Monster Hunter


These are golden and appear less frequently but contain harder to find monstie eggs. High Rank versions are unlocked after beating the main story.

Super Rare High Rank Monster Den


These dens look much like crystals on the outside and are the most uncommon. They will only appear after they’ve been unlocked through progressing the Elder’s Lair post-game and contain the hardest to find monstie eggs.

A few other helpful tips before getting started:

-Find a monstie with the nest search ability (Rathian and Kulu-Ya-Ku, for example) and activate it to place nearby dens on the map. They can also be checked from the large map to see what kind of den it is.
-In larger areas fly on a monstie to survey the area quickly as dens are visible from very far away.
-Fast travel resets all dens in an area, so use it frequently when looking for specific rare dens.
-If full on eggs while in a den, go to the menu and the Egg Carton option in order to remove a currently gathered egg to make room for more.


Monstie: Aptonoth
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Velocidrome
Location: Hafolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Kulu-Ya-Ku
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Yian Kut-Ku
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Bulldrome
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Pukei-Pukei
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Apeceros
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Great Jaggi
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes

Monstie: Royal Ludroth
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Arzuros
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Qurupeco
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Blue Yian Kut-Ku
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Tigrex
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Monoblos
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Paolumu
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Basarios
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Yian Garuga
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Nargacuga
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Rathian
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Popo
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Congalala
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Great Baggi
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Kecha Wacha
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Gypceros
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Zamtrios
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Nerscylla
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Barroth
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Tobi-Kadachi
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Khezu
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Red Khezu
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Lagombi
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Jade Barroth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Anjanath
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Gammoth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Zinogre
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Barioth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Legiana
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Iodrome
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Gendrome
Location: Lamura Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Cephadrome
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Ash Kecha Wacha
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Purple Gypceros
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Green Nargacuga
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Diablos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Black Diablos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: White Monoblos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Crimson Qurupeco
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Mizutsune
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Lagiacrus
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Uragaan
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Brute Tigrex
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Purple Ludroth
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Ruby Basarios
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Gravios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Shrouded Nerscylla
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Emerald Congalala
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Black Gravios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Ivory Lagiacrus
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Brachydios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Nergigante
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Astalos
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Glavenus
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Bazelgeuse
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Sand Barioth
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Deviljho
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Stygian Zinogre
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Seregios
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Rathalos
Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Azure Rathalos
Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Pink Rathian
Location: Lamure Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Fulgur Anjanath
Location: Loloska Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes


Monstie: Silverwind Nargacuga
Location: Hakolo Island Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Thunderlord Zinogre
Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Bloodbath Diablos
Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Grimclaw Tigrex
Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Dreadqueen Rathian
Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Kirin
Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Teostra
Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Rajang
Location: Any Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Kushala Daora
Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No


Monstie: Velkhana
Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No