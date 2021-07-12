Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monstie Location Guide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently home to 81 different monsties players can find eggs for and take on as allies on their journey to discover the secrets of the world. The catch is that each of these monsties generally resides in specific areas throughout the world and often can be hard to find. Fortunately we’ve set out to make it clear how to find each and every one of them in both low and high ranks for those looking for the best chance at some powerful monsties. Generally speaking the best way to get a monstie egg is to fight the monster in question and get it to retreat to its den, but this isn’t available for every single monster in the game. Some monsters are also available in multiple areas, so we’ll cover their most common place to be found. We also include the color and design of the egg to compare just in case it’s hard to tell a few apart. It is worth noting that this guide will contain some spoilers for all monsties available, so it’s best viewed after beating the main story.

The most important thing to keep in mind is there are four main types of non-quest related dens that can be found in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and it’s important to know what each one looks like to have the best chance at finding specific eggs.

Monster Den



The most basic type of den which generally contain the more common monstie eggs.

High Rank Monster Den



These are a bright red and much like regular monster dens contain common monstie eggs, but with high rank monsters lurking about. These are unlocked after beating the main story.

Rare Monster Den/Rare High Rank Monster Hunter



These are golden and appear less frequently but contain harder to find monstie eggs. High Rank versions are unlocked after beating the main story.

Super Rare High Rank Monster Den



These dens look much like crystals on the outside and are the most uncommon. They will only appear after they’ve been unlocked through progressing the Elder’s Lair post-game and contain the hardest to find monstie eggs.

A few other helpful tips before getting started:



-Find a monstie with the nest search ability (Rathian and Kulu-Ya-Ku, for example) and activate it to place nearby dens on the map. They can also be checked from the large map to see what kind of den it is.

-In larger areas fly on a monstie to survey the area quickly as dens are visible from very far away.

-Fast travel resets all dens in an area, so use it frequently when looking for specific rare dens.

-If full on eggs while in a den, go to the menu and the Egg Carton option in order to remove a currently gathered egg to make room for more.



Monstie: Aptonoth

Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Velocidrome

Location: Hafolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Kulu-Ya-Ku

Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Yian Kut-Ku

Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Bulldrome

Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Pukei-Pukei

Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Apeceros

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Great Jaggi

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes

Monstie: Royal Ludroth

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Arzuros

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Qurupeco

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Blue Yian Kut-Ku

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Tigrex

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Monoblos

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Paolumu

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Basarios

Location: Alcala Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Yian Garuga

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Nargacuga

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Rathian

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Popo

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Congalala

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Great Baggi

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Kecha Wacha

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Gypceros

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Zamtrios

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Nerscylla

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Barroth

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Tobi-Kadachi

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Khezu

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Red Khezu

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Lagombi

Location: Loloska Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Jade Barroth

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Anjanath

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Gammoth

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Zinogre

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Barioth

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Legiana

Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Iodrome

Location: Terga Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Gendrome

Location: Lamura Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Cephadrome

Location: Lamure Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Ash Kecha Wacha

Location: Lamure Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Purple Gypceros

Location: Lamure Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Green Nargacuga

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Diablos

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Black Diablos

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: White Monoblos

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Crimson Qurupeco

Location: Lamure Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Mizutsune

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Lagiacrus

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Uragaan

Location: Terga Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Brute Tigrex

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Purple Ludroth

Location: Lamure Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Ruby Basarios

Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Gravios

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Shrouded Nerscylla

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Emerald Congalala

Location: Terga Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Black Gravios

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Ivory Lagiacrus

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Brachydios

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Nergigante

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Astalos

Location: Terga Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Glavenus

Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Bazelgeuse

Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Sand Barioth

Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Deviljho

Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Stygian Zinogre

Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Seregios

Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Rathalos

Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Azure Rathalos

Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Pink Rathian

Location: Lamure Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Fulgur Anjanath

Location: Loloska Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: Yes



Monstie: Silverwind Nargacuga

Location: Hakolo Island Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Thunderlord Zinogre

Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Bloodbath Diablos

Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Grimclaw Tigrex

Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Dreadqueen Rathian

Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Kirin

Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Teostra

Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Rajang

Location: Any Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Kushala Daora

Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No



Monstie: Velkhana

Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den

Retreat to Den: No