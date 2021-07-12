Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Monstie Location Guide

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently home to 81 different monsties players can find eggs for and take on as allies on their journey to discover the secrets of the world. The catch is that each of these monsties generally resides in specific areas throughout the world and often can be hard to find. Fortunately we’ve set out to make it clear how to find each and every one of them in both low and high ranks for those looking for the best chance at some powerful monsties. Generally speaking the best way to get a monstie egg is to fight the monster in question and get it to retreat to its den, but this isn’t available for every single monster in the game. Some monsters are also available in multiple areas, so we’ll cover their most common place to be found. We also include the color and design of the egg to compare just in case it’s hard to tell a few apart. It is worth noting that this guide will contain some spoilers for all monsties available, so it’s best viewed after beating the main story.
The most important thing to keep in mind is there are four main types of non-quest related dens that can be found in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and it’s important to know what each one looks like to have the best chance at finding specific eggs.
Monster Den
The most basic type of den which generally contain the more common monstie eggs.
High Rank Monster Den
These are a bright red and much like regular monster dens contain common monstie eggs, but with high rank monsters lurking about. These are unlocked after beating the main story.
Rare Monster Den/Rare High Rank Monster Hunter
These are golden and appear less frequently but contain harder to find monstie eggs. High Rank versions are unlocked after beating the main story.
Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
These dens look much like crystals on the outside and are the most uncommon. They will only appear after they’ve been unlocked through progressing the Elder’s Lair post-game and contain the hardest to find monstie eggs.
A few other helpful tips before getting started:
-Find a monstie with the nest search ability (Rathian and Kulu-Ya-Ku, for example) and activate it to place nearby dens on the map. They can also be checked from the large map to see what kind of den it is.
-In larger areas fly on a monstie to survey the area quickly as dens are visible from very far away.
-Fast travel resets all dens in an area, so use it frequently when looking for specific rare dens.
-If full on eggs while in a den, go to the menu and the Egg Carton option in order to remove a currently gathered egg to make room for more.
Monstie: Aptonoth
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Velocidrome
Location: Hafolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Kulu-Ya-Ku
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Yian Kut-Ku
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Bulldrome
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Pukei-Pukei
Location: Hakolo Island Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Apeceros
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Great Jaggi
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Royal Ludroth
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Arzuros
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Qurupeco
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Blue Yian Kut-Ku
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Tigrex
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Monoblos
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Paolumu
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Basarios
Location: Alcala Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Yian Garuga
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Nargacuga
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Rathian
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Popo
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Congalala
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Great Baggi
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Kecha Wacha
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Gypceros
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Zamtrios
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Nerscylla
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Barroth
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Tobi-Kadachi
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Khezu
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Red Khezu
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Lagombi
Location: Loloska Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Jade Barroth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Anjanath
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Gammoth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Zinogre
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Barioth
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Legiana
Location: Loloska Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Iodrome
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Gendrome
Location: Lamura Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Cephadrome
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Ash Kecha Wacha
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Purple Gypceros
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Green Nargacuga
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Diablos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Black Diablos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: White Monoblos
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Crimson Qurupeco
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Mizutsune
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Lagiacrus
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Uragaan
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Brute Tigrex
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Purple Ludroth
Location: Lamure Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Ruby Basarios
Location: Lamure Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Gravios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Shrouded Nerscylla
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Emerald Congalala
Location: Terga Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Black Gravios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Ivory Lagiacrus
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Brachydios
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Nergigante
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Astalos
Location: Terga Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Glavenus
Location: Alcala Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Bazelgeuse
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Sand Barioth
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Deviljho
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Stygian Zinogre
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Seregios
Location: Hakolo Island Rare Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Rathalos
Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Azure Rathalos
Location: Hakolo Island Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Pink Rathian
Location: Lamure Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Fulgur Anjanath
Location: Loloska Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: Yes
Monstie: Silverwind Nargacuga
Location: Hakolo Island Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Thunderlord Zinogre
Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Bloodbath Diablos
Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Grimclaw Tigrex
Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Dreadqueen Rathian
Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Kirin
Location: Lamure Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Teostra
Location: Terga Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Rajang
Location: Any Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Kushala Daora
Location: Alcala Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No
Monstie: Velkhana
Location: Loloska Super Rare High Rank Monster Den
Retreat to Den: No