NVIDIA Announces DLSS 3.5 For All RTX Cards

When NVIDIA launched the RTX 40 series of cards, this line was given exclusivity for DLSS 3.0 which included Frame Generation thus leaving behind that technology for the RTX 20 and RTX 30 GeForce Cards. However, NVIDIA has announced today that its latest version, DLSS 3.5, will be available for all RTX cards via a driver update. While Frame Generation will still be tied to the latest generation of cards, DLSS 3.5 will be adding a new feature called Ray Reconstruction that will benefit all RTX cards across the board. This will enhance ray traced image quality by replacing hand-tuned denoisers with an NVIDIA supercomputer-trained AI network that aims go generate higher pixel quality in between sampled rays.

“Fully ray traced lighting in real-time was a significant milestone on our journey to photorealistic graphics in games, and we met those goals with Cyberpunk 2077’s RT Overdrive Mode, Minecraft with RTX, and Portal with RTX. With the addition of Ray Reconstruction in NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, developers are aided by AI to enhance the worlds they create by increasing image quality further than previously thought possible.”

said Matt Wuebbling, vp of marketing, NVIDIA

This technology will actually be demonstrated at NVIDIA’s booth at GAmescome 2023 in Cologne, Germany from August 23rd to 27th. It will also be included on GeForce NOW on a few titles that will be compatible at launch. Gamers can expect Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to be compatible with DLSS 3.5 at launch. NVIDIA has also stated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Fortnite and PAYDAY 3 will receive with DLSS 3 & Reflex technology. Portal RTX will also be receiving DLSS 3.5 this Fall.

“Thanks to DLSS 3.5’s smart technology, fuelled by AI rendering power, you can experience Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s newest location Dogtown at its very best — with sharper images, more accurate lighting, and the highest frame rates possible.”

Jakub Knapik, VP of Art, Global Art Director, CD PROJEKT RED

NVIDIA has also announced Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project. The Half-Life 2 community started to develop this RTX Remix remaster using an early access version of RTX Remix’s creator toolkit. Modders have rebuilt materials with Physically Based Rendering properties that adds more geometric detail via Valve’s Hammer editor. They then incorporated NVIDIA technologies including full ray tracing, DLSS 3, Reflex and RTX IO. There is no launch date announced for this, but the development on this does include four of the top Half-Life 2 Mod teams as they are looking to invite the entire mod community to work on this project.