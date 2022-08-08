Are Splatoon 3’s Big Mysteries Enough to Entice New Players?

Despite being Nintendo’s most successful new IP of the past decade, Splatoon has rarely seemed to receive the same level of respect as the Japanese publisher’s other longer-running franchises. Even as Splatoon 2 introduced new modes and brought the series to a more widely-accepted Nintendo platform, the series has struggled to escape its “online shooter for kids” label that has seemingly kept it from reaching mainstream appeal in the same way that other family friendly franchises have managed to overcome. The rushed span of time between the original game and the sequel also probably didn’t help things, as Nintendo saw fit to release Splatoon 2 only two years after the series debut and jam it into a crowded year of releases that also included The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Fortunately, Nintendo has given the third entry in the series ample time to breathe with four years having passed since the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2, and as the launch date draws closer for Splatoon 3, we now have a better sense of what to expect from its solo and multiplayer offerings.



Although the online multiplayer modes have always been the greatest focus of the Splatoon series, the single player campaign for Splatoon 3 has drawn plenty of attention for how much it seems to deviate from the first two adventures. Entitled “Return of the Mammalians,” Splatoon 3 will take place in a region known as the Splatlands, where Agent 3 and their Smallfry companion will travel to Alterna and fight against the Octarian army. A greater mystery lies in store, however, as some of the Octarians have started to grow fur after coming into contact with “Fuzzy Ink,” which has negative effects against Inklings. With previous campaigns having hinted at the demise of the human race and all other mammals, this new chapter of the story seems to be the most willing to explore this shockingly dark past and perhaps provide answers to long-standing questions that Splatoon fans have had since 2015.

Players will engage with the single player and multiplayer content in a brand new hub, as Splatoon 3 leaves Inkopolis behind in favor of Splatsville, also known as “the city of chaos.” Unlike past Splatoon titles, players will be able to play as either Inklings or Octolings in the multiplayer modes, with different aspects of customization no longer being locked to different genders. While familiar modes like Turf War will return, Splatoon 3 will continue to add new weapons to the player’s arsenal, including the rideable Crab Tank that sports rapid-fire guns and a cannon, and the Zipcaster which helps players more quickly traverse the battlefield, plus enhanced versions of familiar weapons such as the Big Bubbler, Trizooka and Killer Wail 5.1. It remains to be seen if Nintendo will experiment with any new types of competitive multiplayer modes, but considering the significant amount of post-launch support that both of the first two Splatoon titles received, players can likely expect plenty of free updates that add new stages, weapons and gear for your character in the weeks and months to come.



Splatoon 3 will also bring back Salmon Run, a four player co-operative horde mode introduced in Splatoon 2 where players work together to survive waves of Salmonid enemies. Splatoon 3’s rendition of this mode, called Salmon Run: The Next Wave, introduces new enemy types such as Flipper-Floppers which attack with rings of ink, and new bosses including Fish Stick and King Salmonid. Players can also now pass eggs between teammates and toss them into the basket for additional points, encouraging a greater sense of teamwork as players balance survival and progression. With no central feature to point to as “the big new thing” to justify a new Splatoon game, there have been understandable concerns about Splatoon 3’s ability to attract players who feel off of the first two games. But with a single player campaign that looks to address a critical plot point and new additions to the multiplayer modes, Splatoon 3 seems poised to lure in both new players and long-time fans alike when it launches on September 9 for Switch.