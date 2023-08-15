Can Lies of P’s Challenging Gothic Gameplay Find an Audience?

Much like Metroidvanias and Rougelikes (or Roguelites) before it, Soulslikes have evolved to encompass a solid variety of games that don’t all necessarily borrow every key element from the games that inspire them. 2015’s Titan Souls features brutally-tough boss battles and quick deaths, but foregoes any RPG elements or arsenal depth to allow the player to remain focused on the task at hand. Salt and Sanctuary and its sequel, Salt and Sacrifice, utilizes multiple weapon classes and stat development alongside its challenging combat, but is easily distinguished by its hand-drawn 2D side scrolling perspective, encouraging its players to approach enemies and bosses from a different angle. More recently, Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant II have managed to transform the reflexive gameplay into a third-person shooter that still relies heavily on well-timed dodge rolls and chipping away at large boss health bars. Even licensed games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor have drawn upon the fundamentals of From Software’s recent releases to bring the increasingly-popular gameplay style into a beloved universe, while also offering multiple difficulty levels for players of all skill ranges.



As a result, the Soulslike genre has quickly established its own place within the gaming industry, ensuring that even when From Software would rather spend its time developing a sequel to its classic mech-based combat game, there are still multiple Soulslike games being released every year from a variety of developers. In addition to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Remnant II, this year has already seen the launch of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, while Blasphemous 2 and Lords of the Fallen (an upcoming release with the same name but a different developer from the 2014 game) are both set to come out later this year. On top of all those, developer Round8 Studio and co-developer and publisher Neowiz Games are looking to break into the market with their own unique take on the genre, Lies of P. Originally announced in 2021, Lies of P loosely draws inspiration from Pinocchio, or more specifically, the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Set in the gothic city of Krat, players control the humanoid puppet as he searches for his creator, the master Geppetto, and attempts to survive the biomechanical threats that plague the city.

Lies of P appears to be most ambitious with its weapon and gadget systems, boasting a wide variety of combinations that can appeal to players of all playstyles. In addition to familiar melee weapons like swords and axes, Pinocchio also sports a mechanical arm similar to the one sported by Wolf in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which can be equipped with various gadgets including a grappling hook and flamethrower. His strengthened arm will also come in handy when exploring the environment, allowing him to pull open heavy doors or reach far away areas to allow him to continue on with his journey. Sporting around thirty different weapon types and over one hundred unique combinations, this deep dual-wielding mechanic will give players plenty of opportunities to add new items to their arsenal and swap between them as they see fit while battling the various enemies and bosses that await them. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pinocchio game without tough choices that present the option to lie to help others or for your own personal gain, or to tell the truth and face the consequences of doing so. While it remains to be seen how heavily the narrative will play a role in this game, the developers have hinted that the game will feature multiple endings based on how players approach these important decisions.



Back in June at the Summer Game Fest showcase, Lies of P not only received its current September release date, but also released a demo on all platforms that provides access to the first two chapters. Our own Jordan Helm played through the demo and found his introductory hours in Krat to be worthwhile, but not without its issues. The game clearly draws from From Software, particularly Bloodborne with its combat-based health recovery system and darkly elegant environments as well as Sekiro where breaking an enemy’s poise will make them become “groggy” and open to further attacks. But questions remain about whether the new release is simply drawing from the acclaimed Soulslike games that came before it or if it’s doing enough to warrant a new audience of players. With 2023 already being such a stacked year for Soulslike games, Lies of P will have to prove that its utilization of a classic IP and familiar mechanics has enough of its own fresh ideas and solid gameplay to justify delving deeper into its plagued city. Time will tell if Lies of P can make good on its potential when it launches on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as a Game Pass day one launch game on Xbox and PC.