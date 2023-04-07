Could Xbox Live’s 1 vs. 100 Really Make a Comeback?

In many ways, the Xbox 360 still represents the pinnacle of Microsoft’s time as a platform holder. This isn’t to say that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S aren’t better platforms per se, but rather that Microsoft doesn’t seems as interested in them. After the launch of the New Xbox Experience, users saw their system transformed from just a device to play games into something akin to a gaming social network.

That is, Microsoft seemed dead set on making it such, and that ethos is perfectly exemplified in the Xbox Live version of 1 vs. 100: a fully online, live game show. Its life was short despite being so beloved by fans, and now it seems that it might be able to come back. Will it be able to last this time, though?

For those unfamiliar with 1 vs 100, it was a game show that ran on NBC from late 2006 to early 2008. The concept is described entirely by the title: one contestant (The One) would compete against a group of 100 (The Mob) and try to outlast them by correctly answering trivia. If they succeeded, they won the cash prize. If not, then the prize would be split among the remaining members of the Mob. This setup would be more or less unchanged in the 2009 Xbox Live version of the game, except players would be competing for a prize of 10,000 Microsoft points instead.



As for why the Xbox Live version existed in the first place, it was actually meant to be one of several live, online game shows offered as part of a service called Xbox Live Primetime. Unfortunately though, that service never took off, and 1 vs. 100 wound up being the only game offered through it. Still, over the course of the game’s two seasons, users would actually get the experience that was promised.

The show “aired” live each week, with host Chris Cashman appearing via his avatar, and all Xbox Live subscribers could participate as part of “The Crowd.” They couldn’t win any prizes, but they could earn points which would increase their chances of getting selected as either The One or a member of the The Mob in subsequent episodes. Players could also play in groups and compete against friends in real time.

Additionally, players could earn extra points during regular “Extended Play” events, which were also hosted and “aired” live. It was a fun, exciting window into new possibilities for both Xbox and online gaming. Unfortunately, though, 1 vs. 100 was only ever meant to be a limited-time offering and was thusly discontinued in 2010. Thankfully though, the story does not necessarily end there.

In October 2020, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer seemed to hint that the game would be coming back for Xbox Series X|S. He didn’t explicitly mention 1 vs. 100, but he did mention that company was potentially building a new trivia game “like from our past.” Seeing as there’s only one notable trivia game in the company’s past, this seemed like a major nod toward possibly bringing it back in a different form at the very least.



This came up again in November 2021 when Giantbomb reporter Jeff Grubb said that it was “definitely” coming back and claimed that it was being developed by a company called Altspace VR. It will apparently make use of Microsoft’s new avatars as well. Despite this, Xbox has yet to formally announce anything relating to a possible 1 vs. 100 revival.

The popularity of the original 1 vs. 100 came from a few different places. In particular, its status as a real event with live host and real prizes, players’ ability to win their way onto the show and the opportunity to play directly against friends. Its general accessibility and the welcoming, cartoonish aesthetic derived from the old-style avatars likely also helped greatly. If Xbox is indeed working to create something similar for the current generation, it’d do well to try and retain these qualities.

Using uncanny life-like avatars and limiting it to a VR experience would hurt its chances of building on the success of the original. Also, a more frequent schedule with a clearer path to becoming a live participant would help it greatly. As fun as the original Xbox Live 1 vs. 100 was, most players didn’t have any idea how the selection process worked. Still, even without such innovations, it’d be nice to see Xbox make another attempt at live online events again. The idea had potential, so hopefully the company will give it (or something like it) a real shot again sometime.