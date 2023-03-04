Resident Evil Village is the Best VR Horror Experience to Date

With the launch of the PlayStation VR2, Capcom released a free update for Resident Evil Village to bring the game to VR. Rather than just going with the graphical changes like what was seen with Resident Evil 7, the latest iteration takes full advantage of all the haptics seen in both the headset and the controllers. The results are subtle changes to gameplay that actually changes the entire feel of the game rather than just the immersion of the three-dimensional visuals and audio that plants the player firmly into the environment. That is half of the horror element that brings Village truly to life, but the complete experience supersedes what was seen in RE7.

The VR mode isn’t an automatic update like it was in Gran Turismo 7, as it needs to be downloaded separately from the PlayStation store. Players are able to play the main game, but the saves do not carry over nor can they embark on the Mercenaries mode or the additional DLC content. What sticks out the most about the experience in VR are the player models, much like they did in the previous game. It will be quickly picked up that Resident Evil Village was clearly designed for VR, and it won’t be something that was previously thought about. The details in the faces, rather it be people or monsters (especially blood), is terrifying. This isn’t an aspect that is experienced in the regular version of the game.

What completely blindsided me were the larger monsters in the game. The scale creates a new sense of fear (unless you’re tall in real life). If you thought Lady D was large in the regular game, the scaling size truly makes her a giant as you have to peer directly up at her. Her facial details and animations are beautifully translated over as the emotional aspect of making eye contact and the true fear seeps out in ways that haven’t been experienced before. Heisenberg also feels like just a regular person in comparison, but these facial animations just stand out so much more as it feels that these enemies are truly playing with the mind more than just in a cutscene on a flat panel.



The environmental visuals are impressive, but not perfect. While the player models are some of the best depicted in a video game, the environment still struggles at a draw distance. This is most noticed initially when entering the village with the draw distance towards the castle. The environment shines the best with up-close visuals and in dark areas. There’s still a fuzzy effect and anti-aliasing problems stemming from specific lighting reflections, which tends to hurt immersion. The HDR works so well in this game, though, that light from the sky emitting into a window against wood is truly lifelike. Upon entering the castle, the initial hallway with the window that shines light off the wood will immediately trick the mind and second guess reality.

The controls continue the realism cycle with excellent tracking and new control schematics that have different ways of doing simple tasks. Doors will need to be actually unlocked and drawers lockpicked. The inventory system will have the player literally grabbing and moving/rotating items in the menu. The biggest change is with the shooting mechanics as it has implemented aspects from other VR survival games. Players will need to eject the clip, reach for a clip, load it in and then cock a bullet. The process varies per gun as the shotgun just offers loading slugs and cocking the gun. Players can use two hands to hold the gun and dual wielding is eventually an option. Aiming is more linear when using two hands, but provides a more accurate shot.



This element, rather intentional or unintentional, actually adds to the horror element. There’s no HUD, so tracking ammo in the gun requires looking closely at it. Once out, and in a heated moment, panic will ensue as the struggle is real with reloading the gun. Weapons are actually utilized by reaching and grabbing towards certain areas of the body. The main pistol will be on the right hip while the knife is under the left wrist. The shotgun and longer guns are over the right shoulder and another gun is behind the right hip. There’s a more streamlined aspect to switching weapons as simply letting go of the weapon will return it to its holster. Players can also reload ammo even if it isn’t empty without fear of losing the spare ammo. A flashlight is mapped to being underneath Ethan’s jacket as players will need to pull open the jacket and reach across and grab it. It can be flipped based on how its held. Strangely, the game will automatically enable a flashlight and shine the area that’s being looked at once it’s dropped.

One strange aspect that was included was not locking the player vision during cutscenes. Players can use the right stick to rotate direction during cutscenes as this can cause some confusion on what’s happening. The overall experience has just a few nitpicks, but it ultimately improves the horror experience that many thought were lacking from the title. There are options to also address motion sickness, much like RE7had. This includes a bigger vignette and snapping the camera during movement. The option is there to play with smooth transitions and that’s the preferred way to play.



Not only does the VR version of Resident Evil Village supremely improve on the Resident Evil 7 experience, it’s the best horror VR experience to date. Despite a handful of minimal gripes, the overall experience is unmatched. Players will need to relearn the game as simple tasks now require action and this can be difficult to do in a panic, much like real life. The visuals, especially with the player models, fully complete this much more daunting horror experience. The cherry on top comes with the 3D audio that will have players checking areas they normally wouldn’t. Resident Evil Village is yet another reason to own a PSVR 2.