The Biggest Improvements Horizon Forbidden West has Made from Zero Dawn

A brand new story-driven single-player IP from the creators of multiplayer shooter Killzone? It may not have seemed like a winning combo at the time, but Guerrilla Games and PlayStation Studios struck gold in 2017 with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. The game managed to defy all expectations and became a wildly commercial and critical success for PlayStation. It was a fantastic game delivering a mysterious story, strong main protagonist, gorgeous visuals and exhilarating ranged gameplay. Horizon Zero Dawn wasn’t perfect, however, and came with a handful of blemishes.

Weeks away from the release of the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games is proving that they’re taking these blemishes seriously. In trailers and PlayStation Blog posts, the developers have commented on ways the sequel improves upon the original. Here are some of the most significant upgrades coming in Horizon Forbidden West.

Traversal and Exploration

Horizon Zero Dawn’s world was rich and ripe for exploration, but it had its limitations. A primarily flat world, exploration was mostly handled horizontally with little verticality mixed into the equation. What verticality was there was linear, with yellow holdings noting where Aloy could climb. While it was fun to explore and uncover Zero Dawn’s mysteries, it wasn’t as exciting or varied as it could have been.

Horizon Forbidden West combats this with a complete shakeup of its traversal and exploration systems. Gone are the yellow holdings denoting where you can climb. In its place is a more open, free climbing system that opens up more vertical options, though players needing a helping hand can still use the Focus to highlight climbable paths. Building on the enhanced traversal mechanics are two new pieces of equipment, the Pull Caster and Shield Wing that open up new ways to get around. The Pull Caster allows Aloy to grapple up and across various terrain. Meanwhile, the Shield Wing allows Aloy to safely glide off tall spaces. Altogether, traversing and exploring the world aims to be more exciting and rewarding in Horizon Forbidden West.

Melee Combat

Horizon Zero Dawn’s combat was praised for its precise aiming, engaging enemy encounters, and a strong arsenal of ranged weapons. It was a great game to play, but one aspect stuck out like a sore thumb. Melee combat was limited to Aloy’s spear, which could only be swung in a single combo chain. Outputting minor damage, the spear was best used to stagger enemies too close to Aloy. Other than that, it was useless outside of stealth takedowns.

Horizon Forbidden West tackles this with an expanded melee combat system aimed at making Aloy’s spear more effective. Already, we’ve seen melee combat that is faster, more responsive and combo heavy compared to Zero Dawn. There are also new moves like the Resonator Blast, where players build up a meter to unleash a powerful attack. Of course, ranged combat will likely remain the best option, but it’s nice to see players will finally have a good melee option this time around.

A New Generation of Machines

Like with any sequel, Horizon Forbidden West builds on its predecessor’s foundations to deliver new and better mechanics and content. Traversal, exploration, melee and stealth all appear to be getting massive upgrades, but perhaps the most exciting upgrade is the new Machines. The Machines and their designs ensnared our minds back at Zero Dawn’s initial reveal and continue to amaze to this day. Taking cues from real life and even extinct creatures, each Machine brought with it a different challenge to conquer. Horizon Zero Dawn’s escalation of dangerous Machines would eventually lead players to the crown jewel, the T-Rex-inspired Thunderjaw.

For Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games has built a slew of new, dangerous Machines for Aloy to battle. Human enemies can now mount specific Machines such as the velociraptor-inspired Clawstriders and elephant-inspired Termortusk. In fact, the battle with the Tremortusk brings to mind the Haradrim riding their Mumakil in The Lord of the Rings. Then of course, there’s the deadly Slitherfang. Taking cues from a cobra, this deadly Machine looks set to be Forbidden West’s most dangerous Machine. It’ll be exciting to see Aloy go up against these and other all-new adversaries with her own set of new weapons and gadgets.

Improved Side Quests and Secondary Characters

Horizon Zero Dawn delivered a gripping tale filled with mystery, suspense and heart. The story was magnificent, keeping players on the edge of their seats as they pieced together the mystery of the Old Ones. Less gripping was the side content. Even with a solid amount of additional content to complete, most of Zero Dawn’s side missions amounted to little more than fetch quests. This wasn’t helped by the lack of memorable characters outside Aloy, Sylens, Elisabet Sobeck and Ted Faro. The painfully poor facial animations outside of cutscenes was yet another strike against the side content.

Guerrilla has promised more varied and interesting side quests and secondary characters in Forbidden West. Side content aims to offer more variety with better rewards and varied objectives. In addition, a more extensive cast of primary and secondary characters will accompany Aloy this time around, hopefully ensuring there’s more to care about outside the main story. Thankfully, Guerrilla has tightened up facial animations, making all side content much less painful to watch.

Water-Water Everywhere

Guerrilla Games’ Decima Engine is a technical marvel with its ability to bring games to life with spectacular detail. Horizon Zero Dawn was a graphical showcase, particularly on the PS4 Pro, with its HDR implementation, high-quality assets and artistic vision. The technical presentation, however, was marred by one sore spot, the water shaders. While water didn’t look terrible, it did stand out compared to the rest of the presentation. Unfortunately, it also lacked realistic physics when Aloy interacted with it, something Guerrilla attempted to fix post-launch. The water, however, just never looked or acted quite right.

For Horizon Forbidden West, Guerilla Games isn’t just vastly improving the look and physics of the water shaders, but is taking players into uncharted territory. Through the use of the diving mask, players can now dive beneath the waves and explore the depths. With schools of fish, underwater currents and amphibious machines, water gets a whole new lease on life in Forbidden West. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of secrets Aloy will uncover under the sea, but players will want to play around in the water this time around.

Horizon Forbidden West launches February 18 on PS5 and PS4.