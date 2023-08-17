Foraging is one of the eight life skills in Palia, allowing you to gather valuable resources from trees, plants, and the environment. This Palia Foraging Guide will go over the basics you need to know to get started, and perhaps answer a few questions you still have.

The central NPC for all your foraging needs is Ashura. Ashura is typically found at the Inn in town, when he is not out walking elsewhere.

Getting Started

To first start foraging in Palia, you will unlock your first logging axe when you speak to Ashura for the first time in the Inn at the town in Kilima. Ashura provides essential items and information for foraging. Items like the Basic Sawmill, Dowsing Rod, Exclusive Axes, and Bedazzling Rod enhance your foraging capabilities.

Foraging is not only using your axe to chop down trees though, it is also picking up various goods from the ground like Mountain Morels and Sundrop Lillies.

Upgrading Your Axe

There are currently 4 levels of axes you can use in Palia. As you try to forage larger trees, you will the game telling you that your axe is not powerful enough. This is the point when you will need to upgrade your current axe to the next quality level higher. If you do not already have the ability from Ashura to craft the next axe, you likely still need to level your foraging skill more. Level foraging by cutting down smaller trees and foraging items off the ground until you have unlocked the higher level axe recipe.

Click on each axe to see the crafting materials needed to make them.

Item Name Foraging Level Requirement Cost Makeshift Axe 1 0 Standard Axe 3 250 Fine Axe 6 1500 Exquisite Axe 9 3000

How To Get Sapwood, Heartwood, & Flow-Infused Wood

Different tree types yield varying materials. You can find Sapwood trees in Kilima and Heartwood trees in Bahari Bay. Flow-infused trees can be found anywhere and are easily noticeable by their purple color.

Sapwood Trees provide sapwood planks

Hardwood Trees offer hardwood planks

Flow Infused Trees provide flow-infused planks. Teamwork is essential for larger trees as these regenerate very quickly while you are cutting them down.

Foraging Items from the Environment

The Coral Grove is a prime location for collecting valuable shells, herbs, and more. Following other players in this area can help maximize your resource gathering. Prioritize valuable items and use tools like the Dowsing Rod.

Advanced Foraging Tips

Efficiency is key. Prioritize collecting items that have a higher value or specific in-game uses. Utilize the Dowsing Rod to find rare materials, and team up with other players for collaborative tree cutting.

By following the insights provided in this guide, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a skilled forager in Palia. Remember, resource gathering is an integral part of the game, but it’s important to strike a balance between this activity and the broader aspects of gameplay. Enjoy your journey through Palia’s lush landscapes and bountiful resources!