Pokémon Legends: Arceus Flying Encounter Location Guide

Depending on the type of player one is, completing Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes form in a multitude of ways. Those who want to complete the Pokedex need to achieve level 10 with every Pokemon, which is a hefty undertaking. This usually means using the Pokemon in battle, catching them or defeating them depending on the requirements. One requirement for a handful of Pokemon is to catch them while flying. This might seem easy because most of these Pokemon are flying type and in the literal sense will always be flying, but more accurately it means that they appear in set locations where they soar high above what most Pokeballs can reach.

In order to help people on the hunt for these, we’ve made a useful guide that shows exactly where to find them on the map. It’s worth noting that those wanting to catch these Pokemon will want to stock up on Feather, Wing or Jet balls in order to get the best chance at reaching them from a distance. If the ball bonks off of them without a capture animation, the trainer is too far and needs to find a slightly closer location. With that said, here they are!

Staraptor – Found in the Obsidian Fieldlands

Gyarados – Found in the Obsidian Fieldlands

Togekiss – Found in the Obsidian Fieldlands

Togetic – Found in the Crimson Mirelands

Honchkrow – Found in the Cobalt Coastlands

Magnezone – Found in the Coronet Highlands

Crobat – Found in the Alabaster Icelands

Braviary – Found in the Alabaster Icelands

Hopefully this helps for those trying to finish up their Pokedex, as it can be easy to miss these Pokemon depending on how an area is traversed, and happy hunting along the way!