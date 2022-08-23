Pokemon Partners with MINI to Showcase Brand New Concept Aceman Mode

We’ve seen Pokemon vehicles before throughout the many years of the major franchise’s existence, but nothing quite like this. During the Gamescom opening we learned that Pokemon is partnering with MINI for a collab unlike any other for a brand new Concept Aceman; an all electric vehicle that’s going to have a little bit of a twist this time. The Concept Aceman is home to a variety of modes that change up parts of the interior design and the latest is with none other than Pokemon with a highlight on Pikachu. It changes projections on the dash, door and even the outside of the vehicle itself to be themed to Pokemon. It’s a nice little bonus extra for people who are fans of Pokemon and the MINI branding so the can look forward to something really unique if they happen to get a Concept Aceman down the line.

For even more information on this vehicle check out the teaser trailer and detailed information on how it all works in the videos below: