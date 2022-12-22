Polyphony Digital Releases 25th Anniversary Gran Turismo Video

Today, developer Polyphony Digital has released a montage video celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Gran Turismo series. Dating back to 1997 and releasing the same week that year, the series has released its seventh mainline iteration this year. The video also shows clips from the eSports side, which has become a giant in the industry and has helped virtual drivers become real drivers. There is also a message from the creator, Kazunori Yamauchi in the video. You can check out the video below.

Celebrating 25 years of automotive culture and beauty! 🏁 https://t.co/VYxatPCxzi — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) December 22, 2022