Psychonauts 2 Mental World Collectible Guide

Much like the first game, Psychonauts 2 has rather amazing and imaginative Mental Worlds to traverse. And also like the first game, they happen to hide unique collectibles as well. Thankfully, they aren’t that much of a particular hassle…for the most part. A lot of them can easily be missed (including what’s found on the scavenger hunt, which we have a guide for here), and there’s a lot of backtracking involved, so just in case, consider this guide as a way to keep track of everything — Emotional Baggage, Nuggets of Wisdom, Half-a-Minds, and Memory Vaults — so that you don’t spend hours looking for that one final doodad.

There are also Figments to collect that go towards 100% completion in Mental Worlds and also boost your PSI rank upon collecting a certain amount, but seeing as how there are around thirteen hundred of them here, it’s safe to say we don’t have the space to catalogue them all. Now, let’s get on with the guide…