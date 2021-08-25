Psychonauts 2 Scavenger Hunt Guide

Much like its predecessor, Psychonauts 2 has a scavenger hunt to partake in while exploring its hub worlds. Well, technically it’s “mission critical asset retrieval” according to Norma, the intern that assigns it to you, but Raz easily sees what it really is. The reward for completing the scavenger hunt? Raz’s old clothes, which were taken from him in a hazing prank. Not to mention you get to move up a PSI rank, getting you ever closer to the coveted Rank 102. The items aren’t that hard to find, since most of them will be emitting a glowing aura, but there are still a few that can be a bit hard to miss or forget about, not to mention a few you can only find in the post-game. As such, please allow this guide to serve as your little cheat sheet when it comes to completing the hunt, in order of potential accessibility of items. Let’s begin…



Day Old Sushi

Pretty much the easiest items to find. Just waltz into the Noodle Bowl cafeteria through the Motherlobe’s atrium, look at the buffer across from the lunch counter, and boom, there it is. Impossible to miss, especially since you have to come to this exact area later on in order to get the bacon needed for Ford.



Psychonauts Name Plaque

This one, on the other hand, may be one of the trickier items to find, if only because it’s one of the few that isn’t glowing. Head to the Agents wing of the atrium, and to the left of the entrance to Milla’s room, you’ll find Oleander’s…uh, “office.” Walk up to it and interact with it when prompted, and you’ll get the plaque.



Astronaut Ice Cream

Once you gain access to the Motherlobe’s Nerve Center, take a good look at the computer monitors circling the map in the center. Notice that one of them is glowing green? Walk to it and interact with it, and another one of the monitors in the circle will turn green. Walk up to that one, interact with it, and repeat the process until you don’t see any green monitors around the map. Instead, you should see one of the monitors against the wall is green now instead. Walk up to it, use it, and there’s your ultra-special ice cream.



Psitanium Knife

Once you gain access to the quarry, head right from the entrance and past the tube that takes you to the second floor, and you should see a series of square boulders. Hop over them to the cave on the other side (which Raz will mark on the map as “Strange Plant Cave” afterwards), and inside, you should see platforms sticking out of the walls that should easily allow you to hop up to the knife.



Agent Orientation Laserdisc

Enter Otto’s lab in the Research and Development building across from the Motherlobe, and once you can get behind Otto’s desk and into the rest of the lab, you should see a small hallway with an electrified floor to the right of the brain experiments. Simply flick on your Levitation skill, roll over the floor and grab the laserdisc at the end of it.



Unexploded Bomb

On your way to the Questionable Area?, on the same ledge as the abandoned mine that acts as the entrance to it, you should spot a campfire. Light the campfire using pyrokinesis, and this will create an updraft, which you can then ride up via levitation. Once at the top, you should see the bomb on a rotating platform, so just float over to get it.



Switchblade Hatchet

Once you enter the Questionable Area? proper, you should see the Haunted Waterwheel after entering through the parking lot (or the Otto B.O.N.). After all, it’s massive and moving insanely fast. You can use the Time Bubble skill learned from the PSI King’s Sensorium to slow it down, however, and then use the wheel as a rotating platform to help you reach the roof from the wheel’s side of the building (the other side of the roof being too slippery to access), where the hatchet lies. It’s tricky to get it early on, though (but possible with trial and error), so you may want to come back once you have the Overstay upgrade for the Time Bubble or the Big Time pin purchased from the store.



Human Skull

Yes, this makes two Psychonauts games where a skull is a scavenger hunt item. Anyhow, make your way to Fierro’s Funicular in the QA, past the Forgetful Forest, and you’ll find that the funicular is missing three gears. Luckily, they aren’t far away, so just use telekinesis to carry them over and put them back in place. With the funicular running again, begin riding it to the top, and you’ll notice that the car on the left that’s coming down contains a skull, so just hop over and grab it.



Can of Corn

Go inside the Cave of the Sassclops in the QA, located past the campgrounds, and while taking in the sights inside, you should see another campfire in the exhibit about possible proof of the Sassclops. Much like with the unexploded bomb, light the fire with pyrokinesis, use it to levitate to the top, and you see the can on a nearby ledge.

Mini Murder Bug Bot

Once in the river house in Green Needle Gulch, you should find a ladder that takes you to the second floor. Once up there, you should find a mess of branches clogging up one of the windows. Use pyrokinesis on it, and with the path cleared, step out onto the walkway outside and make a left, and you find the bot right along the walkway, a short hop over.

Viking Helmet

On the way to Cassie’s Hive in the gulch, you’ll come across Helmut’s stage along the way. To the left of it is a path taking you behind Helmut’s van, where you’ll find the helmet. Since this portion of the game takes place at night, though, the path can be a little hard to see at first…until the post-game, anyway, when it’s day again and the path is made more clear.

Beehive Shaped Like My Phone

The beehive is located behind Cassie’s Hive, rather appropriately. Simply head around it, going past the second smoker near the hive to the right upon approaching it, and walking to the back.

Signed Copy of Mindswarm

Once inside Cassie’s Hive, just go up to Cassie and talk to her, and ask her to sign Raz’s copy of Mindswarm. Simple as that. Like the plaque, though, this one doesn’t have any type of aura around it. In fact, if you’re anything like this writer, you won’t even realize you’ve actually retrieved this item until you check your menu after completing Cassie’s section, especially since there didn’t seem to be any prompt upon getting the item, unlike the others.



Enemy Surveillance Device

And now that you have the Projection skill from Cassie, you can finally grab the last few scavenger hunt items once you arrive at the post-game. In the case of the surveillance device, just head back down into the Classroom wing of the Motherlobe, returning to the Artifact Storage room where poor Raz lost his clothes to begin with (located right next to the Otto B.O.N.). Enter, and after burning poster again and jumping through the filing cabinets, you should see a locked door with a slot in it on your right. Use Projection to summon Raz’s Archetype, then command them to interact with the door. They’ll slip inside, unlock it and the device is right in the now-accessible room.



Novelty Mug

Head to the Lumberstack diner in the Questionable Area?’s parking lot, go inside, and like with the mailroom above, you should see a locked door to the left of the counter with a slot in it. Summon Archetype, open door, and voila, one novelty mug.



Deck of Cards

This one has been saved for last because…well, there’s no easy way to get around the requirement here. You apparently have to collect all ninety-nine PSI cards located around the four hub worlds in order to create the deck. Yes, that essentially means that this strategy guide needs an additional strategy guide, so we apologize, but there was no way to record all of the cards’ locations in time. And even then, well…ninety-nine cards. Thankfully, the vast majority of them stand out and are easy to find, but a couple of them…well, good luck.