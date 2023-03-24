Resident Evil 4 Guide: Salazar Clockwork Castellan Locations

Just as they were in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, Resident Evil 4 also contains its own little collectible system featuring bobbleheads, or in this case, little wooden figures that resemble the little Ramon Salazar. Capcom has made it relatively easy to track down each of the sixteen figures, one of which is hidden in each chapter of the campaign, and they’re identified with a distinct visual cue. There really are only two instances where it’s hard to hear them (in the rain and blaring sirens), but otherwise you should be able to easily identify their locations. Still, we have detailed where to find each of the little collectibles, allowing you to unlock the Primal Knife, which has an exclusive upgrade that makes the knife itself indestructible, something incredibly valuable.

Reward:



Chapter 1

After going through a dark and spooky tunnel, Leon will find himself on the lakeside with a horde of enemies, a couple of which throw dynamite. The first broken down shed directly parallel to where you enter will feature traps all around it, but once you get inside you’ll find the first castellan in a hole in the roof.

Chapter 2

Technically when the game introduces you to the castellans through a document, after maneuvering through a seemingly quiet area with beartraps (and a chainsaw enemy around the corner), there will be a small shed to the left of entering the area. In the corner is the second castellan.

Chapter 3

When you reach the merchant there will be a small dock below. Head on down and following the light Leon will come across a dead end with a bunch of boxes. Tucked on the top of the boxes will be what you’re looking for.

Chapter 4

This one can be tricky to find because it’s one of the few you can’t hear all that well due to the rain. Take the boat back to the small village (where you find the first castellan) and use your newly-acquired key to unlock a door and find some unfortunate sacrifices. Go up the ladder to find the ritual site from presumably the opening cinematic. All the way at the back of the area, behind the boards there will be Salazar’s double.

Chapter 5

After getting Ashley, head all the way back to the Chief’s manor. Behind a painting in his room with a lever that will unlock a ladder to his attic but will require Ashley to access. Going up there, the little castellan will be in the corner next to some photos.

Chapter 6

After crossing a small bridge before the small area with two chainsaw women, you’ll see a pyre across the way. The castellan will be right below it.

Chapter 7

After taking care of the Garrador (the blind claw enemy), climbing up a ladder you’ll find yourself in a small storeroom (before the knight puzzle room). Essentially in the middle of the room the castellan will be on the top shelving.

Chapter 8

This one can be obtained in chapter 8 or 9 as you can come back once you get Ashley back. On the top of the first tower the castellan can be found, but getting there requires you to shoot down the counterweights of at least the second tower to access. Simply go all the way around the top of the tower to find it.

Chapter 9

In the maze-like courtyard, simply hug left almost as soon as you enter the area and continue to go left until you reach a dead end under the staircase you came down from. The little guy will be tucked in between some boards.

Chapter 10

After getting sent to the aqueducts, directly across from the merchant’s little room will be a grating. The castellan will be hanging upside down from the top of it.

Chapter 11

After the first mine cart ride, you and Luis will take a break before swapping carts. In the little house in the middle, the castellan is located on a pipe up in the ceiling.

Chapter 12

After taking the trolley across to the clocktower, you will meet Salazar once more before sending his minions on Leon. The castellan is located on the first floor up to the left of where you entered on some boxes.

Chapter 13

After the hectic scene with a rocket launcher enemy, Leon will come up on a couple of enemies hanging around that can be completely avoided. They are primarily guarding a crown treasure that’s worth a considerable amount, but behind a barricade and a truck will be a the thirteenth castellan.

Chapter 14

After finding the giant amber and Ashley is once more taken, head upwards to find an enemy looking over a campsite. Instead of going down, head into a small little room behind him. On top of some lockers will be a little Salazar to collect.

Chapter 15

After poor Mike downs his helicopter, you’ll enter a chapel-looking building that’s filled with regenerators in bags. Before turning the crank, head into the back room and on a top beam you’ll find the second-to-last castellan.

Chapter 16

Last but not least, the final collectible can be found after beating the final boss. Going down the elevator Leon and Ashley will come upon a room filled with enemies agonizing in pain. Look over to the right next to a green lift will be the last collectible you need on top of some boxes.

And there you have it: all castellan collectibles are now in your possession and you will unlock the Primal Knife in your box when you load any save file. This is particularly important because it can be upgraded quite a bit, but also can upgraded to not use any durability.