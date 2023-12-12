a brunette woman wearing shoulderpads and simple leather clothing with daggers and debris surrounding. text: rogue tank best in slot gear

Rogue Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

By

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Rogue Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot tank gear before stepping into the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. As a Rogue tank there are new priorities to consider with the release of SoD, along with which runes to choose along the way.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue tank, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Priority as a Tank Rogue in WoW Classic SoD

Most of the best in slot gear shown in this guide will be applicable to you if you are planning to tank. In cases where the best gear only has agility or attack power, you may want to mix in stamina gear as well. Your goal as a rogue tank is to stack dodge and parry and not get hit by attacks, so agility is still by far your best stat, increasing your dodge chance.

A tank rogue will therefore want to weigh stats in this order:

  • Dodge % and Hit % > Agility > Stamina > Attack Power / Strength

Along with the right gear set, you will want to use the following runes on your gear to maximize your tank spec.

  • Chest: Just a Flesh Wound
  • Hands: Main Gauche
  • Legs: Blade Dance

For further explanation on tanking a rogue in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, see the rogue tank guide.

 

Tank Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Neck Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Shoulders Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Back Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Chest Blackened Defias Armor Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Wrists Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Hands Void-Touched Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Belt Durable Belt World Drop
Legs Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Feet Warsong Boots Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Ring 1 Legionnaire’s Band Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Ring 2 Seal of Sylvanas Quest – Arugal Must Die (H) (Shadowfang Keep)
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Windstorm Hammer Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
Off-Hand Outlaw Sabre Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Ranged Weapon Ranger Bow World Drop

Best Gear Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon

 

Item Source
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Bright-Eye Goggles Engineering
Green Tinted Goggles Engineering

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Neck Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Shoulder Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Robust Shoulders World Drop
Dervish Spaulders World Drop
Wrangler’s Mantle World Drop
Superior Shoulders World Drop, Fishing
Rigid Shoulders World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Back Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Sentry Cloak World Drop
Cutthroat’s Cape World Drop
Phalanx Cloak World Drop
Banded Cloak World Drop
Scaled Cloak World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Chest Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Blackened Defias Armor Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Dervish Tunic World Drop, Fishing
Wrangler’s Wraps World Drop
Superior Tunic World Drop
Bristlebark Blouse World Drop
Boorguard Tunic Quest – King of the Foulweald (H) (Ashenvale)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Wrist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Headhunter’s Bands World Drop
Cutthroat’s Armguards World Drop
Scaled Leather Bracers World Drop
Dervish Bracers World Drop
Pathfinder Bracers World Drop
Wolf Bracers Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Void-Touched Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Brawler Gloves World Drop
Emblazoned Gloves World Drop
Toughened Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Pathfinder Gloves World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Waist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Durable Belt World Drop
Deviate Scale Belt Leatherworking
Deftkin Belt Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Windsong Cinch Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Beastmaster’s Girdle Quest – Isha Awak (H) (The Barrens)
Dark Leather Belt Leatherworking

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Leg Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Troll’s Bane Leggings World Drop
Dervish Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Stalking Pants Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (A) (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
Bristlebark Britches World Drop
Bluegill Breeches Bluegill Muckdweller (Wetlands)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Feet Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Warsong Boots Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Dervish Boots World Drop, Fishing
Trailblazer Boots Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
Harbinger Boots World Drop
Emblazoned Boots World Drop
Bristlebark Boots World Drop

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ring Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Legionnaire’s Band Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Seal of Sylvanas Quest – Arugal Must Die (H) (Shadowfang Keep)
Savannah Ring World Drop, Fishing
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Ring of Precision Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Trinket Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Windstorm Hammer Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
Beazel’s Basher World Drop
Shadowfang Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
Sword of Decay Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Heavy Marauder Scimitar Galak Marauder (Thousand Needles)
Mighty Iron Hammer Blacksmithing

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Outlaw Sabre Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
Legionnaire’s Sword Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Cruel Barb Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Scout’s Blade Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
Diamond Hammer World Drop
Stinging Viper Lord Pythas (Wailing Caverns)

Return to Navigation Menu

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

 

Item Source
Ranger Bow World Drop
Outrider’s Bow Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Hi-tech Supergun Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
Cliffrunner’s Aim Quest – The Sacred Flame (H) (Thunder Bluff)
Long Battle Bow World Drop, Fishing
Moonsight Rifle Engineering

 

Leave a Reply