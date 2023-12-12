Rogue Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Rogue Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot tank gear before stepping into the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. As a Rogue tank there are new priorities to consider with the release of SoD, along with which runes to choose along the way.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue tank, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Priority as a Tank Rogue in WoW Classic SoD

Most of the best in slot gear shown in this guide will be applicable to you if you are planning to tank. In cases where the best gear only has agility or attack power, you may want to mix in stamina gear as well. Your goal as a rogue tank is to stack dodge and parry and not get hit by attacks, so agility is still by far your best stat, increasing your dodge chance.

A tank rogue will therefore want to weigh stats in this order:

Dodge % and Hit % > Agility > Stamina > Attack Power / Strength

Along with the right gear set, you will want to use the following runes on your gear to maximize your tank spec.

Chest : Just a Flesh Wound

: Just a Flesh Wound Hands : Main Gauche

: Main Gauche Legs: Blade Dance

For further explanation on tanking a rogue in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, see the rogue tank guide.

Tank Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Best Head Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Neck Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Item Source Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing

Best Shoulder Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Back Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Chest Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Waist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Leg Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Feet Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Ring Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD