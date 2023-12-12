Rogue Tank Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Rogue Tank BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot tank gear before stepping into the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. As a Rogue tank there are new priorities to consider with the release of SoD, along with which runes to choose along the way.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Rogue tank, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Priority as a Tank Rogue in WoW Classic SoD
Most of the best in slot gear shown in this guide will be applicable to you if you are planning to tank. In cases where the best gear only has agility or attack power, you may want to mix in stamina gear as well. Your goal as a rogue tank is to stack dodge and parry and not get hit by attacks, so agility is still by far your best stat, increasing your dodge chance.
A tank rogue will therefore want to weigh stats in this order:
- Dodge % and Hit % > Agility > Stamina > Attack Power / Strength
Along with the right gear set, you will want to use the following runes on your gear to maximize your tank spec.
- Chest: Just a Flesh Wound
- Hands: Main Gauche
- Legs: Blade Dance
For further explanation on tanking a rogue in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, see the rogue tank guide.
Tank Rogue Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Tank Rogues. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Neck
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Shoulders
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Back
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Chest
|Blackened Defias Armor
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Wrists
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Hands
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Belt
|Durable Belt
|World Drop
|Legs
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Feet
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Ring 1
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Ring 2
|Seal of Sylvanas
|Quest – Arugal Must Die (H) (Shadowfang Keep)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Windstorm Hammer
|Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Off-Hand
|Outlaw Sabre
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Ranged Weapon
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop
Best Gear Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
|Bright-Eye Goggles
|Engineering
|Green Tinted Goggles
|Engineering
Best Neck Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
Best Shoulder Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Robust Shoulders
|World Drop
|Dervish Spaulders
|World Drop
|Wrangler’s Mantle
|World Drop
|Superior Shoulders
|World Drop, Fishing
|Rigid Shoulders
|World Drop
Best Back Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Sentry Cloak
|World Drop
|Cutthroat’s Cape
|World Drop
|Phalanx Cloak
|World Drop
|Banded Cloak
|World Drop
|Scaled Cloak
|World Drop
Best Chest Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Blackened Defias Armor
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Dervish Tunic
|World Drop, Fishing
|Wrangler’s Wraps
|World Drop
|Superior Tunic
|World Drop
|Bristlebark Blouse
|World Drop
|Boorguard Tunic
|Quest – King of the Foulweald (H) (Ashenvale)
Best Wrist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Headhunter’s Bands
|World Drop
|Cutthroat’s Armguards
|World Drop
|Scaled Leather Bracers
|World Drop
|Dervish Bracers
|World Drop
|Pathfinder Bracers
|World Drop
|Wolf Bracers
|Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Antonio Perelli (Vendor in Duskwood) Bernard Brubaker (A) (Vendor in Redridge Mountains) Vexspindle (The Barrens)
Best Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Brawler Gloves
|World Drop
|Emblazoned Gloves
|World Drop
|Toughened Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Pathfinder Gloves
|World Drop
Best Waist Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Durable Belt
|World Drop
|Deviate Scale Belt
|Leatherworking
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Windsong Cinch
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Beastmaster’s Girdle
|Quest – Isha Awak (H) (The Barrens)
|Dark Leather Belt
|Leatherworking
Best Leg Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Troll’s Bane Leggings
|World Drop
|Dervish Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Stalking Pants
|Wenna Silkbeard (A) (Vendor in Wetlands) Kris Legace (Vendor in Hillsbrad Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (A) (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
|Bristlebark Britches
|World Drop
|Bluegill Breeches
|Bluegill Muckdweller (Wetlands)
Best Feet Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Dervish Boots
|World Drop, Fishing
|Trailblazer Boots
|Quest – Horde Presence (H) (The Barrens)
|Harbinger Boots
|World Drop
|Emblazoned Boots
|World Drop
|Bristlebark Boots
|World Drop
Best Ring Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Seal of Sylvanas
|Quest – Arugal Must Die (H) (Shadowfang Keep)
|Savannah Ring
|World Drop, Fishing
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Ring of Precision
|Zone Drop (Blackfathom Deeps)
Best Trinket Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Windstorm Hammer
|Quest – Final Passage (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Beazel’s Basher
|World Drop
|Shadowfang
|Zone Drop (Shadowfang Keep)
|Sword of Decay
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Heavy Marauder Scimitar
|Galak Marauder (Thousand Needles)
|Mighty Iron Hammer
|Blacksmithing
Best Off-Hand Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Outlaw Sabre
|Quest – Baron Aquanis (H) (Ashenvale)
|Legionnaire’s Sword
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Cruel Barb
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Scout’s Blade
|Kelm Hargunth (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Diamond Hammer
|World Drop
|Stinging Viper
|Lord Pythas (Wailing Caverns)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Tank Rogue In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop
|Outrider’s Bow
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Hi-tech Supergun
|Zone Drop (Gnomeregan)
|Cliffrunner’s Aim
|Quest – The Sacred Flame (H) (Thunder Bluff)
|Long Battle Bow
|World Drop, Fishing
|Moonsight Rifle
|Engineering