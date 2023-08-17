Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 Adds Built-In Cloud Gaming

For those that have space on an empty wall and elect not to go the route of putting in a television, Samsung has a solution for you. The Freestyle is a portable projector that measures up to 100 inches at FHD resolution. What is new in the second generation of this projector is the inclusion of its Gaming Hub into the device. With the ability to sync up a Bluetooth controller, users will have access to over 3,000 games with its built-in Tizen OS. The device can go as small as 30 inches at 1080×1920 resolution and includes a cradle stand that allows for foration of 180 degrees for floor-to-ceiling viewing. It is also designed for 360-degree sound and even add a personal portable battery.

“People are looking for more versatile technology that fits into their day-to-day – that’s one of the reasons that portable projector purchases are on the rise,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home, or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips.”

With the Samsung Gaming Hub, The Freestyle Gen 2 supports streaming partners that include Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade and Blacknut. Other app support includes Spotify, YouTube and Twitch and allows for audio listening while playing. Free television is included with Samsung TV Plus, which is Samsung’s ad-supported television and VOD service. This offers over 250 live TV channels and thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If it has YouTube, it may include support for YouTube TV subscribers, but that has not been confirmed.

The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is currently available for pre-order. It retails for $799.99 and can be pre-ordered via Samsung’s website or at select retailers. For those that pre-order prior to August 30 on the Samsung website, you will receive a free, IP55-rated, water and dust resistant case ($59.99 value) for storage and transporation. The device is compatible with Galaxy model phones released after January 2019 and Iphone products released after the same time with Face ID function. Samsung SmartHub is supported by Wi-Fi, or external content via Micro HDMI port with compatible devices with Apple AirPlay 2.