secretlab titan evo 2022 review

In the ever-evolving world of gaming chairs, Secretlab has continued to make a name for itself in this competitive space. Their latest offering, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, builds upon the foundation of the highly acclaimed 2020 model, promising enhanced features that cater to the needs of avid gamers and comfort enthusiasts alike. In this review, we’ll delve into the assembly, improvements over its predecessor, examine the design elements, discuss the comfort it provides, and touch on any potential drawbacks that discerning users might encounter.

How Hard Is It to Assemble?

From the moment we opened the box, we could sense the amount of time and care Secretlab had put into the product, the packaging, and the overall presentation of the chair. Every piece is wrapped and placed delicately in its packaging to ensure nothing is damaged during delivery. The level of excitement I had while pulling out each piece was palatable, and reminiscent of opening a birthday gift of your new favorite video game.

While assembling a gaming chair like the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 may seem intimidating, it’s easier when the instructions that were included are relatively straightforward. Secretlab provides all the necessary tools, screws, and components needed for the job. Most of the pieces are magnetic and simple screws so none of the steps are too complicated to manage. The assembly itself took half an hour but would have been much quicker with the help of a friend or family member. I’d recommend asking someone for help but if you’re anything like me, patience will be out the window as soon as you receive your package.

What is the Difference Between the Titan 2020 and Titan 2022?

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it takes the already impressive 2020 model and refines it to a level that sets a new standard for ergonomic gaming chairs. One notable advancement is the 4-way L-Adapt lumbar support system. Its customization options, allowing users to adjust the support up, down, in, or out, are a game-changer. This precise level of lumbar support proves invaluable in preventing discomfort and fatigue, making it a standout feature for dedicated gamers. Long gaming sessions no longer result in aches I’ve experienced in softer chairs thanks to this feature that provides targeted support where it’s needed most.



Another significant improvement is the introduction of Cloudswap technology for the 4D armrests. These armrests, now magnetically attached, provide users with an unmatched level of versatility. Not only can you easily switch between the standard plastic tops and the advanced Technogel material, but Secretlab has also introduced a memory foam option, providing a softer and more cushioned experience for daily use. These thoughtful enhancements contribute to the overall ergonomic excellence of the chair and allow for the ultimate level of customization.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 maintains the elegant and streamlined design that made its predecessor a fan favorite.

The pebble seat base with its subtle curve allows users to tuck their legs comfortably under the chair, catering to various sitting preferences. The chair’s appearance is further refined with streamlined coverings for nuts and bolts, giving it a clean and modern aesthetic that fits seamlessly into any gaming setup or office environment. I found the model blends both gaming and office environments seamlessly in the Cookies and Cream SoftWeave Plus fabric model.

How Comfortable is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022?

Where the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 truly shines is in its commitment to providing unparalleled comfort. The SoftWeave Plus fabric is a durable and breathable alternative to the SoftWeave material. The first time sitting down on the chair felt firm, but after taking the time to adjust my chair properly, it was a completely different experience. The padding and lumbar support ensured better posture and the magnetic pillow serves as a perfect compliment for maximum comfort. Everything from the stitching on the SoftWeave material to its robust construction provides a true feeling of quality. It’s true to size, so please consult their size guidelines when placing an order. If the chair is too large or small for your frame, you won’t be experiencing all the benefits the Titan has to offer.

While the Titan Evo 2022 brings numerous enhancements, it’s important to note a couple of potential drawbacks. The use of magnets for the Memory Foam Head Pillow, while providing adjustability, may occasionally result in the pillow detaching during aggressive movements. While this is a minor inconvenience, it’s worth considering if you prefer a more firmly attached headrest. The chair itself is also quite large, so if you have a confined office space I would recommend finding the official specifications for your size before considering this model. Lastly, the lumbar support was set to maximum curvature to achieve perfect comfort in tune with my taste, but might not be satisfactory for everyone. However, Secretlab does have a lumbar pillow to address this issue for those who want more curvature for their gaming chair.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a triumph of gaming chair engineering, taking an already excellent foundation and elevating it with thoughtful improvements. From the personalized comfort provided by the lumbar support system and Cloudswap armrests to the refined design that seamlessly blends into any setting, this chair is a worthy investment for those seeking the ultimate gaming and comfort experience. While there are minor concerns, the overall package is hard to fault, making the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 a top recommendation for both avid gamers and anyone looking for a supremely comfortable chair for extended periods of use. While Secretlab is just one option in the competitive space of gaming chairs, it’s a name that has become synonymous with quality and innovation that is worthy of your investment.