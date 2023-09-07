Starfield | Best Armor Sets And Where To Find Them

The galaxy is vast and there are many dangers out there among the stars – you know, aside from the lack of a breathable atmosphere. A spacesuit (or armor) does you more good than just protecting you from the icy cold or highly thermal environments of hazardous planets. It also provides a modicum of protection and benefits while in combat. With that said, let’s look at some of Starfield’s best armor sets and how to find them.

Warning: This listing contains 5 pieces of armor and how to find them. The fifth armor listed is obtained via a massive story spoiler. Avoid reading the final entry if you prefer not to see spoilers.

Mark 1 Constellation Armor

This complete set can be found in the basement of the Lodge in New Atlantis. Though, it will take you a Mastery level (Rank 3) Security skill to pick the lock. So it probably won’t be immediately accessible – unless you want to try your hand at exploiting a bug in the game. Many have found success looting armor behind windows by lining their reticle up with the crevice in the door. Often, this grants players a chance to nab what’s on the mannequin instead of having to pick the lock. However, it’s only a matter of time before the bug is patched. But whether you attempt to do this or play it straight, this is a great early-to-mid game armor set to add to your inventory.

The Mark 1 Constellation armor doesn’t come with any pre-installed mods. But it’s a killer foundation for modifications. Also, the spacesuit, helmet, and boostpack all have excellent stats offering you substantial protection from physical, energy, EM, Thermal, and Corrosive damage. If you’re just getting started and are looking for an excellent armor set, consider the Mark 1 duds.

Mantis Armor

This is a fun one to obtain as it requires you to go on a little journey. It doesn’t cost you a dime, just some wear and tear as you fight through spacers and robots. If you acquired the “Secret Base” datapad from a random Spacer you have killed you can engage in the Mantis quest. This fun side quest will impart a fun bit of lore concerning Leon Voclain and his mother. In this base, riddled with Spacers, resides some goodies – namely the unique Mantis armor.

If you solve the Mantis puzzle and make it through the base in this quest, your reward will be a ship and a pretty gnarly-looking Mantis armor set. By “set,” I mean that it comes complete with a suit, helmet, and boostpack. The suit itself grants a significant Energy and Physical damage resistance the lower your health falls. It is also leadlined giving you some radiation protection. The helmet offers a decrease on incoming damage from ranged weapons, some thermal protection, and a chance to stagger enemies.

The Repulsing Mantis Pack boosts your oxygen capacity by 20% and offers you some resistance to corrosive damage. All in all, this is a pretty stellar set to obtain as freebie (should you complete the side quest).

UC Antixeno Armor

This killer red camo-infused armor can be yours if you sign your life away to the United Colonies. That’s right, if you speak with Commander Tuala in the big UC building in New Atlantis, he’ll give you the opportunity to join the UC Vanguard. It’s a lengthy Factions mission that will take you through some Aliens-inspired objectives. You will receive the complete suit, helmet, and boostpack UC Antixeno armor set after completing the eighth mission in this questline entitled “Hostile Intelligence.”

Like the armor implies, the suit gives you an added measure of damage when fighting alien hostiles. Also, if you struggle to know when to pump your life bar with a med pack before you flatline, then this is the suit for you. Every 60 seconds, it will use a Med Pack when your health is below 25% and it has a 75% chance of reducing damage by half when standing still.

The Pack reduces melee damage by 15%, boosts that oh-so-precious carrying capacity by 20, and grants a 10% decrease in physical, energy, or EM damage due to its armor plating. Altogether, this is a pretty slick package.

Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit

This legendary item can be found among loot in-game. It’s not a unique item so there’s not really a one-stop shop for this particular suit. Your best bet is to check for the large cases with suits sitting in storage rooms in various facilities throughout the main story campaign as that is where we obtained this particular item.

Like the UC Antixeno suit, it gives you a nice boost against alien critters as well as the auto-medic functionality. It also, however, has small chance of lighting nearby hostiles on fire. It offers some resistance to thermal, corrosive, and radiation damage including more substantial protection from physical, energy, and EM damage.

Starborn Spacesuit Astra Armor

*Spoiler Warning*

The Starborn Spacesuit Astra is an incredible piece of armor and easily one of the best the game has to offer. Rightfully so, it’s actually obtained by completing the main storyline and making a crucial decision. At the end of the game you’ll be given a chance to enter a new universe and become Starborn. If you decide to head down this path, you will start over in a new universe albeit with this armor equipped.

This armor has phenomenal stats. The one caveat is that the entirety of the armor which includes the helmet, suit, and boostpack are all one piece. You cannot mix and match these elements. There’s no removing the helmet or swapping out the boostpack. When you put on the Starborn Spacesuit, you commit to the entirety of the set. This means that its only downfall is fewer mods. The suit can boost damage against robots, hacking attempts, and damage toward an enemy after landing a headshot. You can not personally mod the suit, however. Other armor sets that have three distinct pieces can have mods on each piece.

So, there are advantages and disadvantages to donning this set. One aspect of this suit that becomes plainly obvious is that the boostpack it’s equipped with boosts you significantly higher in the air than most other boostpacks in the game. Despite any drawbacks when it comes to modifications, it’s undeniably a powerful piece of armor.