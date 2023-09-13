Starfield | Update 1.7.29 Patch Notes (September 13)

In a recent blog post by Bethesda Game Studios, the developers of the new hit space-faring RPG, Starfield, provide information on the newest update to the game. To read the full article click this link.

The developers go on to say that they are closely monitoring feedback for bugs and new features. Many players will be delighted to know that they are going to be supporting the game for many years to come.

One thing players have been requesting is actual maps in the game. The current Ground Map for planets is very unhelpful due to the nature of procedural generation. But in Cities, where the content is static, it would be very helpful to have that information for ease of orientation and travel.

Starfield Patch Notes

Their top priority is bug fixes; working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel for better performance updates before adding new content.

The update on the Xbox App on PC is approximately 2.6GB. Here are the following updates in the latest Starfield patch:

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY UPDATES

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

QUEST FIXES

All That Money Can Buy : Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker. Into the Unknown : Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed. Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Upcoming Features

Other updates that players can look forward to that aren’t included in this update but will be in the future are the following:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food!

Stay tuned for more details and patch note information as there may be some hidden updates that were not publicly released! Some players are reporting that their modded save files have been deleted.