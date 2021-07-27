Sucker Punch Pulling Out All the Stops in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Sucker Punch Productions struck gold in 2020 with Ghost of Tsushima. The unique action-adventure game spirited players to the island of Tsushima under siege. As Jin Sakai, players experienced took control of a samurai who must learn to adapt and survive or stick by tradition and watch his way of life be destroyed. Blending gorgeous visuals with slick gameplay, Ghost of Tsushima stood as one of the best games of 2020, earning Game of the Year from us. A year later, Sucker Punch Productions is back with a Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5.

From what Sucker Punch has revealed so far, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut aims to expand upon the original game’s impressive features. As a result, players can expect new story elements, new gameplay options and enhanced visuals on PS5.

Upgrading from the PS4 Version

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s upgrade path to PS5 isn’t free. Unlike Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, where PS4 owners could update to the PS5 version for free and then buy the Episode INTERmission DLC separately, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is an all-or-nothing deal. If you didn’t previously purchase the game on PS4, the total package will cost you $59.99 on PS4 and $69.99 on PS5.

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, there’s an upgrade path to both the PS4 and PS5 editions:

PS4 Base to PS4 Director’s Cut – $19.99

PS4 Director’s Cut to PS5 Director’s Cut – $9.99

PS4 Base to PS5 Director’s Cut – $29.99

Getting the Director’s Cut is the only way to get the Iki Island expansion. PS4 owners will be able to carry over their progress, though it’s not clear what the transfer process is like.

The size and scope of Iki Island

The Iki Island expansion appears to be large, but not as large as some may think. It isn’t a standalone title like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, nor does it feature a new playable character with a unique moveset like Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERmission. It likely will, however, be more expansive and substantial than INTERmission or The Last of Us: Left Behind.

The Iki Island expansion takes Jin to the titular island to battle a new group of Mongols. Unlike the base game, which explored the idea of Jin breaking with tradition to defend his homeland, Iki Island appears poised to force Jin to reckon with his family’s past. This manifests in a new shaman villain that will force him to face old fears and confront past traumas. Despite this, Sucker Punch Productions sees the story as one of healing, something many of us need after the events of 2020. While the story is unlikely to come close to matching the length of the base game, it should still provide many hours of new story.

Iki Island vs. Tsushima

The island of Iki is both beautiful and dangerous, more so than Tsushima. While the lords of various clans have helped maintain Tsushima’s peace for generations, Iki was not so lucky. Without any lords of governing bodies, the island fell into a state of chaos and lawlessness. This manifests itself in different enemies players will face, including pirates, raiders, mad monks and smugglers.

You’ll also find more of what you loved about Tsushima, including new legends to hear, techniques to learn and secret locations to discover. Sucker Punch also plans on telling more intimate, emotional and personal stories on Iki. With a focus on healing, Jin will learn what it means to be Lord Sakai and the Ghost on Iki Island.

Changes to the Base Game

The base game remains identical to the original release. There won’t be any new story content, techniques or side activities located in Tsushima. The techniques learned on the island, however, will likely be usable when exploring Tsushima. Players can head to Iki at the start of Act 2 of the base game. Those who own the game on PS4 can transfer their save progress over to the PS5 version.

Not related to the Director’s Cut, Sucker Punch has a new patch releasing for all game owners. This patch adds new accessibility options for alternate controller layouts, a lock-on system, and the ability to hide your quiver. As for the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the patch includes an all-new mode, though details about that new mode remain a mystery.

PS5 Enhancements

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 will run as the original did on the PS4 and PS4 Pro. It’ll still be a beautiful game that runs exceptionally well. For the game’s release on PS5, however, Sucker Punch Productions are pulling out all the stops getting it up to snuff.

There are the obvious updates users have come to expect from these upgrades, including 4K resolution options and framerates targeting 60fps, DualSense support for the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The game will look fantastic, but there’s an additional advantage the PS5 offers: Japanese lip-syncing. Thanks to the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real-time, those playing the game with Japanese audio can now experience accurate lip-syncing. It’s one of the many ways developers can leverage the new console’s power to enhance the experience.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches August 20 on PS5 and PS4.