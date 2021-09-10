Tales of Arise Guide: Owl Locations (Cyslodia)

<< Return to the Main Owl Locations Guide >>
The chilly zone of Cyslodia has a solid six owls to be found, but while some of them are on the main roads, some can be found off the beaten path.
Owl 1: Left Eye Patch
Just before Messia 224, you’ll find a little guy hanging out on the rock next to the bridge.
Owl 2: Wolf Ears
Hidden within a basket in Messia 224, you can find the second owl up to the left. Isn’t it adorable?
Owl 3: Wolf Tail
Just outside of the main city in the middle of the small icy pond, you’ll a rather lonely looking owl with a… wolf’s tail?
Owl 4: Sunglasses
Just outside of the Silver Swords’ base, you’ll find a cool-looking owl rocking shades.
Owl 5: Devil Horns
Inside the dungeon of the prison itself, on the second floor, south most room, you’ll find a rather demonic-looking owl on the shelf.
Owl 6: Half Frame Glasses
Outside of Cysloden, going down the main path, you’ll come across a bridge. Up to the left of the bridge is a tree with a scholarly-looking owl at the top.