Ubisoft Details Far Cry 6 Post Launch Content Roadmap

Far Cry 6 is just around the corner and Ubisoft has revealed their plans for additional content. In addition to the Season Pass’s three DLC episodes that delve into the minds of legendary Far Cry villains: Vaas Montengero, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, all played by their original actor. These episodes will each center on a different villain as they try to escape the horrors of their own minds in a “die and retry” experience inspired by the roguelite genre. Each episode is included in the Season Pass which is included in the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions and is available for individual purchase for $39.99. These episodes can be played solo or with a friend even if the friend doesn’t own the Season Pass, and the release schedule is Episode 1: “Vaas: Insanity” in November, Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” in January and Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” in March.

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is also a bonus that is included with the Season Pass. Windows PC Season Pass holders will receive the original Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon that was released in 2013 while console and Stadia players will receive Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition had a unique and memorable style, and as an extra bonus the Blood Dragon Set will give players seven usable items for the Far Cry 6 main game: the Blood Dragon Gear Set outfit, the weapons AJM9 and Kobracon, the vehicle Omega Enforcer, the KillStar weapon charm, the Fang for Hire K-9000 and the Blood Dragon Chibi vehicle chibi.

Additionally, Far Cry 6 will continue to expand after launch through weekly insurgencies that are available after completion of the main campaign and six special operations that taken place in unique parts of the world. There will also be three crossover missions that feature guest stars such as Danny Trejo and brand crossover events such as Rambo and Stranger Things. Far Cry is schedule to release October 7 for Amazon Luna, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Far Cry 6 is scheduled for a 2022 Stadia release.