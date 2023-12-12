Warrior DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as warrior in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. Warriors have had the least amount of change in comparison to other classes vs. original WoW Classic. fury and arms warriors will have new skills and runes to use, but the gear available to warriors who want to tank will be mostly unchanged vs. original expectations.
General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists
While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.
Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.
Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS at Level 25
The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap will not be obtainable at level 25, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by agility and stamina.
- Hit % > Strength > Agility > Stamina
Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.
Arms & Fury Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery
The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Arms & Fury Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.
|Slot
|Item
|Source
|Head
|Brutal Helm
|Quest – Brutal Helm (H)
|Neck
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Shoulders
|Enforcer Pauldrons
|Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|Back
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Chest
|Shifting Silver Breastplate
|Blacksmithing
|Wrists
|Pugilist Bracers
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Hands
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Belt
|Cobrahn’s Grasp
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Legs
|Glimmering Mail Legguards
|World Drop
|Feet
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Ring 1
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Ring 2
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Trinket 1
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Trinket 2
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
|Main-Hand
|Pysan’s Old Greatsword
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Ranged Weapon
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop
Best Gear Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.
Item Slot Navigation Menu
|Head
|Neck
|Shoulder
|Back
|Chest
|Wrist
|Hand
|Waist
|Leg
|Feet
|Ring
|Trinket
|Weapon
Best Head Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Brutal Helm
|Quest – Brutal Helm (H)
|Humbert’s Helm
|Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Ringed Helm
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Best Neck Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Spectral Necklace
|World Drop, Fishing
|Scout’s Medallion
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Best Shoulder Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Enforcer Pauldrons
|Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
|Elite Shoulders
|Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Robert Aebischer (Vendor in Hillsbrand Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
|Glimmering Mail Pauldrons
|World Drop, Fishing
|Bristlebark Amice
|World Drop
|Mantle of Thieves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Back Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Parachute Cloak
|Engineering
|Slayer’s Cape
|World Drop
|Lambent Scale Cloak
|World Drop
|Cape of the Brotherhood
|Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
|Glowing Lizardscale Cloak
|Skum (Wailing Caverns)
Best Chest Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Shifting Silver Breastplate
|Blacksmithing
|Shining Silver Breastplate
|Blacksmithing
|Mutant Scale Breastplate
|Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
|Large Ogre Chain Armor
|Splinter Fist Enslaver (Duskwood)
|Humbert’s Chestpiece
|Zone Drop (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Nightwalker Armor
|Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)
Best Wrist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Pugilist Bracers
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Yorgen Bracers
|World Drop
|Grimtoll Wristguards
|Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
|Patterned Bronze Bracers
|Blacksmithing
|Jurassic Wristguards
|Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
|Slayer’s Cuffs
|World Drop
Best Hand Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Void-Touched Leather Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Warsong Gauntlets
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
|Glimmering Mail Gauntlets
|World Drop, Fishing
|Heavy Earthen Gloves
|Leatherworking
|Brawler Gloves
|World Drop
|Wolfclaw Gloves
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Best Waist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Cobrahn’s Grasp
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Deftkin Belt
|Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
|Emblazoned Belt
|World Drop, Fishing
|Garneg’s War Belt
|Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
|Glimmering Mail Girdle
|World Drop, Fishing
|Windsong Cinch
|Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)
Best Leg Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Glimmering Mail Legguards
|World Drop
|Juggernaut Leggings
|Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Hulking Leggings
|World Drop
|Leggings of the Fang
|Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
|Lambent Scale Legguards
|World Drop
|Dreamsinger Legguards
|World Drop
Best Feet Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Feet of the Lynx
|World Drop
|Slayer’s Slippers
|World Drop
|Stomping Boots
|Quest – Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
|Draftsman Boots
|Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
|Vorrel’s Boots
|Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
|Warsong Boots
|Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Best Ring Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Thunderbrow Ring
|World Drop
|Silverlaine’s Family Seal
|Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
|Tiger Band
|Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
|Legionnaire’s Band
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
|Band of the Fist
|Quest – Allegiance to the Old Gods (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
|Demon Band
|World Drop
Best Trinket Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Arena Grand Master
|Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
|Rune of Duty
|Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Best Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
Main-Hand Options
|Item
|Source
|Pysan’s Old Greatsword
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Slaghammer
|Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
|Bloodpike
|World Drop
|Smite’s Mighty Hammer
|Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
|Runic Darkblade
|Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Best Ranged Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD
|Item
|Source
|Ranger Bow
|World Drop