Warrior DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as warrior in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. Warriors have had the least amount of change in comparison to other classes vs. original WoW Classic. fury and arms warriors will have new skills and runes to use, but the gear available to warriors who want to tank will be mostly unchanged vs. original expectations.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon. Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS at Level 25

The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap will not be obtainable at level 25, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by agility and stamina.

Hit % > Strength > Agility > Stamina

Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.

Arms & Fury Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Arms & Fury Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Best Gear Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Best Head Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Item Source Brutal Helm Quest – Brutal Helm (H) Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills) Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Item Source Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Item Source Enforcer Pauldrons Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace) Elite Shoulders Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Robert Aebischer (Vendor in Hillsbrand Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands) Glimmering Mail Pauldrons World Drop, Fishing Bristlebark Amice World Drop Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Back Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Chest Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Wrist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Hand Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Waist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Leg Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Feet Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Ring Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Best Trinket Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Item Source Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale) Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Main-Hand Options

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD