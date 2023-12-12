a blonde woman in barbarian/gladiator armor in a coliseum. text: best in slot gear warrior dps

Warrior DPS Best in Slot (BIS) Gear Guide | WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Welcome to Hardcore Gamer’s Warrior DPS BIS Gear Guide for WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. In this guide we will go over the best choices for best in slot gear before stepping in to dps as as warrior in the Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) 10-man raid at level 25. Warriors have had the least amount of change in comparison to other classes vs. original WoW Classic. fury and arms warriors will have new skills and runes to use, but the gear available to warriors who want to tank will be mostly unchanged vs. original expectations.

General Notes on Hardcore Gamer’s BIS Lists

While there are many choices of gear, you will find the best item is sometimes incredibly hard to obtain due to the level of content you need to complete to get a level 25 required item. For example, some items required level 25 to use, but you need to complete Razorfen Kraul (RFK) to obtain them; a 29-38 suggested level dungeon.

Due to these complexities in best-in-slot requirements for the Warrior Fury or Arms specialization, we will offer other choices that may be more reasonable to obtain.

Gear Stat Priority for Warrior DPS at Level 25

The stat priority of Arms and Fury warriors remain the same as they were in original vanilla classic wow. Hit rating remains imperative to stack as soon as possible, up to 9%. The 9% hit rating cap will not be obtainable at level 25, but you want to get as much as you can. After this, Strength is by far the most important primary stat, followed by agility and stamina.

  • Hit % > Strength > Agility > Stamina

Focusing on hit first will make sure you are more likely to hit your target and land your abilities. Strength will increase your attack power, and agility will further increase your attack power while also adding some Crit chance. Stamina will gives you better survivability so you can stay alive longer and pump those damage meters.

Arms & Fury Warrior Best in Slot Season of Discovery

The table below shows the absolute very best equipment for each slot for Arms & Fury Warriors. While we understand that obtaining every item on this list may be a lofty goal for many players, we’ve thoughtfully included alternative options beneath the table to accommodate various playstyles and preferences.

Slot Item Source
Head Brutal Helm Quest – Brutal Helm (H)
Neck Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Shoulders Enforcer Pauldrons Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
Back Parachute Cloak Engineering
Chest Shifting Silver Breastplate Blacksmithing
Wrists Pugilist Bracers Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Hands Void-Touched Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Belt Cobrahn’s Grasp Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Legs Glimmering Mail Legguards World Drop
Feet Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Ring 1 Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Ring 2 Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Trinket 1 Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Trinket 2 Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)
Main-Hand Pysan’s Old Greatsword Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Ranged Weapon Ranger Bow World Drop

Best Gear Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

Many of the top items are contested by other classes as they are also BIS for them too. If you’re struggling to get the top piece of gear for each slot then it would also be wise to know what other options are available. Use the table below to quickly navigate to each equipment slot to find multiple other options. *It is worth noting that at the level 25 bracket, there are many options available that are basically equal to each other. In some of these sections you will see a note indicating if this is the case for the given slot.

Item Slot Navigation Menu

Head Neck Shoulder Back
Chest Wrist Hand Waist
Leg Feet Ring Trinket
Weapon

 

Item Source
Brutal Helm Quest – Brutal Helm (H)
Humbert’s Helm Dun Garok Rifleman (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Ringed Helm Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)

Best Neck Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Spectral Necklace World Drop, Fishing
Scout’s Medallion Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)

Best Shoulder Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Enforcer Pauldrons Quest – The Corrupter (H) (Desolace)
Elite Shoulders Wenna Silkbeard (Vendor in Wetlands) Robert Aebischer (Vendor in Hillsbrand Foothills) Nizzik (Vendor in Stonetalon Mountains) Piter Verance (Vendor in Dustwallow Marsh) Dark Iron Entrepreneur (Vendor in Wetlands)
Glimmering Mail Pauldrons World Drop, Fishing
Bristlebark Amice World Drop
Mantle of Thieves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Back Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Parachute Cloak Engineering
Slayer’s Cape World Drop
Lambent Scale Cloak World Drop
Cape of the Brotherhood Edwin VanCleef (The Deadmines)
Glowing Lizardscale Cloak Skum (Wailing Caverns)

Best Chest Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Shifting Silver Breastplate Blacksmithing
Shining Silver Breastplate Blacksmithing
Mutant Scale Breastplate Mutanus the Devourer (Wailing Caverns)
Large Ogre Chain Armor Splinter Fist Enslaver (Duskwood)
Humbert’s Chestpiece Zone Drop (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Nightwalker Armor Nightbane Tainted One (Duskwood)

Best Wrist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Pugilist Bracers Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Yorgen Bracers World Drop
Grimtoll Wristguards Quest – Grimtotem Spying (H) (Thousand Needles)
Patterned Bronze Bracers Blacksmithing
Jurassic Wristguards Razormaw Matriarch (Wetlands)
Slayer’s Cuffs World Drop

Best Hand Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Void-Touched Leather Gloves Leatherworking
Warsong Gauntlets Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)
Glimmering Mail Gauntlets World Drop, Fishing
Heavy Earthen Gloves Leatherworking
Brawler Gloves World Drop
Wolfclaw Gloves Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)

Best Waist Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Cobrahn’s Grasp Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Deftkin Belt Quest – Je’neu of the Earthen Ring (H) (Ashenvale)
Emblazoned Belt World Drop, Fishing
Garneg’s War Belt Garneg Charskull (A) (Wetlands)
Glimmering Mail Girdle World Drop, Fishing
Windsong Cinch Quest – Free at Last (H) (Thousand Needles)

Best Leg Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Glimmering Mail Legguards World Drop
Juggernaut Leggings Quest – The Den (H) (Stonetalon Mountains)
Hulking Leggings World Drop
Leggings of the Fang Lord Cobrahn (Wailing Caverns)
Lambent Scale Legguards World Drop
Dreamsinger Legguards World Drop

Best Feet Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Feet of the Lynx World Drop
Slayer’s Slippers World Drop
Stomping Boots Quest – Elixir of Pain (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)
Draftsman Boots Quest – Gerenzo Wrenchwhistle (Stonetalon Mountains)
Vorrel’s Boots Quest – Vorrel’s Revenge (H) (Scarlet Monastery)
Warsong Boots Quest – Warsong Supplies (H) (Ashenvale)

Best Ring Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Thunderbrow Ring World Drop
Silverlaine’s Family Seal Baron Silverlaine (Shadowfang Keep)
Tiger Band Quest – Willix the Importer (Razorfen Kraul)
Legionnaire’s Band Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens)
Band of the Fist Quest – Allegiance to the Old Gods (H) (Blackfathom Deeps)
Demon Band World Drop

Best Trinket Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Arena Grand Master Quest – Arena Grandmaster (Stranglethorn Vale)
Rune of Duty Kelm Hargunth (H) (Vendor in The Barrens) Illiyana Moonblaze (A) (Vendor in Ashenvale)

Best Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Main-Hand Options

Item Source
Pysan’s Old Greatsword Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Slaghammer Zone Drop (Razorfen Kraul)
Bloodpike World Drop
Smite’s Mighty Hammer Mr. Smite (The Deadmines)
Runic Darkblade Quest – Battle of Hillsbrad (H) (Hillsbrad Foothills)

Best Ranged Weapon Options For Arms & Fury Warrior In SoD

 

Item Source
Ranger Bow World Drop

 

