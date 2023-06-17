Boba Story Recipes (All Magic Den Recipes) – Updated June 2023

There are 53 Magic Den Recipes in Boba Story. You will find all of the ingredients needed below for each Recipe. We will keep this page updated as new Recipes are discovered.

Discover the enchantment of the Magic Den, an exciting new feature that lets you unleash your creativity in crafting delightful boba drinks. Unlock this special area in the game and collect trinkets from the animated fireplace, Kokoro. Utilize these trinkets at the experiment table to concoct new ingredients, toppings, and add-ins for your personalized boba creations.

New Boba Story Recipes

Recipe Name Ingredients Black and White Boba Cloud, Tapioca Pearls, Milk Boba Cheese Foam Sugar Cube, Strawberry Milk, Boba Jar Brown Cat Boba Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Milk Deer Boba Recipe Mushroom, Flower, Tapioca Pearls Dragon Cream Dino, Cloud, Milk Dragon Fruit Boba Dino, Mushroom, Tapioca Pearls Flower Syrup Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube, Flower Glitter Syrup Star, Star, Cloud Gold Flakes & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Star, Bee Polar Bear Boba Bear, Soda, Tapioca Pearls Polar Bear Syrup Bear, SODA, Sugar Cube Rainbow Heart Boba Heart, Tapioca Pearls Jar, Star Rainbow Syrup Heart, Sugar Cube, Star Rose Petals Flower, Flower, Flower Rose Petals Syrup Flower, Sugar Cube, Bee Sakura Petals Flower, Flower, Heart Sakura Petals Syrup Flower, Flower, Soda Sprinkles & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube Strawberry Foam Sakura, Strawberry milk, Sugar Strawberry Milk All slots Strawberry Milk Strawberries & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Flower, Sugar Cube Sunflower Boba Star, Tapioca Pearls, Flower Unicorn Boba Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Soda White Cat Boba Recipe Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Heart

Old Boba Story Recipes

Recipe Name Ingredients Bear Boba X2 Bears, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bee Boba X2 Honeybees, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Chick Boba X2 Chicks, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Cloud Boba X2 Clouds, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Diamond Boba X1 Planet, X1 Dino, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Dinosaur Boba X2 Dinosaurs, Tapioca Pearls Dragon Boba Cloud, Dino, Boba trinkets Flower Boba X2 Flowers, Tapioca Pearls Frog Boba X1 Frog, X2 Tapioca Pearls Galaxy Boba X1 Star, X1 Tapioca Pearls, Planet Like Item Gummy Bears X3 Bear trinkets Heart Boba X1 Heart, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle Honey X3 Honeybee trinkets Ice-cream Boba X1 Sugar Cube, X1 Milk Pack, X1 Tapioca Pearls Lychee Soda X3 Soda Bottles Marshmallows X2 Chicks, X1 Sugar Cube Moon Boba Planet Like Item (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle, X1 Heart Mushroom Boba X1 Mushroom, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle Mushroom Jelly X2 Mushrooms, X1 Sugar Cube Oreo Crème Brulee X1 Sugar Cube, X2 Milk Packs Panda Bear Boba X1 Bear, X1 Honeybee, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Pig Boba X2 Pigs, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle Pineapple X3 Pineapple trinkets Pineapple Boba X2 Pineapples, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle Pineapple Jelly X2 Pineapples, X1 Sugar Cube Pink Dinosaur Boba X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Dinosaur Planet Boba X2 Planet Like Items (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls Puppy Boba X1 Bear, X1 Chick, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle Sprinkles X1 Honeybee, X1 Heart, X1 Pineapple Star Boba X2 Stars, X1 Tapioca Pearls Strawberry Cow Boba X1 Soda, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Honeybee Whipped Cream X3 Milk Packs

