Boba Story Recipes (All Magic Den Recipes) - Updated June 2023

Boba Story Recipes (All Magic Den Recipes) – Updated June 2023

By

There are 53 Magic Den Recipes in Boba Story. You will find all of the ingredients needed below for each Recipe. We will keep this page updated as new Recipes are discovered.

Discover the enchantment of the Magic Den, an exciting new feature that lets you unleash your creativity in crafting delightful boba drinks. Unlock this special area in the game and collect trinkets from the animated fireplace, Kokoro. Utilize these trinkets at the experiment table to concoct new ingredients, toppings, and add-ins for your personalized boba creations.

New Boba Story Recipes

Recipe Name Ingredients
Black and White Boba Cloud, Tapioca Pearls, Milk
Boba Cheese Foam Sugar Cube, Strawberry Milk, Boba Jar
Brown Cat Boba Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Milk
Deer Boba Recipe Mushroom, Flower, Tapioca Pearls
Dragon Cream Dino, Cloud, Milk
Dragon Fruit Boba Dino, Mushroom, Tapioca Pearls
Flower Syrup Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube, Flower
Glitter Syrup Star, Star, Cloud
Gold Flakes & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Star, Bee
Polar Bear Boba Bear, Soda, Tapioca Pearls
Polar Bear Syrup Bear, SODA, Sugar Cube
Rainbow Heart Boba Heart, Tapioca Pearls Jar, Star
Rainbow Syrup Heart, Sugar Cube, Star
Rose Petals Flower, Flower, Flower
Rose Petals Syrup Flower, Sugar Cube, Bee
Sakura Petals Flower, Flower, Heart
Sakura Petals Syrup Flower, Flower, Soda
Sprinkles & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube
Strawberry Foam Sakura, Strawberry milk, Sugar
Strawberry Milk All slots Strawberry Milk
Strawberries & Whipped Cream Strawberry Milk, Flower, Sugar Cube
Sunflower Boba Star, Tapioca Pearls, Flower
Unicorn Boba Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Soda
White Cat Boba Recipe Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Heart

 

Old Boba Story Recipes

Recipe Name Ingredients
Bear Boba X2 Bears, X1 Tapioca Pearls
Bee Boba X2 Honeybees, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Chick Boba X2 Chicks, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Cloud Boba X2 Clouds, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Diamond Boba X1 Planet, X1 Dino, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Dinosaur Boba X2 Dinosaurs, Tapioca Pearls
Dragon Boba Cloud, Dino, Boba trinkets
Flower Boba X2 Flowers, Tapioca Pearls
Frog Boba X1 Frog, X2 Tapioca Pearls
Galaxy Boba X1 Star, X1 Tapioca Pearls, Planet Like Item
Gummy Bears X3 Bear trinkets
Heart Boba X1 Heart, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
Honey X3 Honeybee trinkets
Ice-cream Boba X1 Sugar Cube, X1 Milk Pack, X1 Tapioca Pearls
Lychee Soda X3 Soda Bottles
Marshmallows X2 Chicks, X1 Sugar Cube
Moon Boba Planet Like Item (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle, X1 Heart
Mushroom Boba X1 Mushroom, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
Mushroom Jelly X2 Mushrooms, X1 Sugar Cube
Oreo Crème Brulee X1 Sugar Cube, X2 Milk Packs
Panda Bear Boba X1 Bear, X1 Honeybee, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Pig Boba X2 Pigs, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
Pineapple X3 Pineapple trinkets
Pineapple Boba X2 Pineapples, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
Pineapple Jelly X2 Pineapples, X1 Sugar Cube
Pink Dinosaur Boba X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Dinosaur
Planet Boba X2 Planet Like Items (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls
Puppy Boba X1 Bear, X1 Chick, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
Sprinkles X1 Honeybee, X1 Heart, X1 Pineapple
Star Boba X2 Stars, X1 Tapioca Pearls
Strawberry Cow Boba X1 Soda, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Honeybee
Whipped Cream X3 Milk Packs

What is Boba Story?

Discover the enchanting world of Boba Story, a captivating tea shop management game. Join forces with Joji, a delightful strawberry forest spirit, to revive their ancient shop. Craft unique bubble tea creations using ingredients like blueberry popping boba, taro tea, and brown sugar milk tea.

Design your dream tea shop with whimsical furniture and windows. Unlock special boba flavors like cow boba and rainbow sprinkles. Serve delectable snacks inspired by Asian cuisines. Help Joji restore their shop’s honor and earn the prestigious “Royal Favorite Thing” award. Play offline, anytime, anywhere. Start your boba adventure now!

Leave a Reply