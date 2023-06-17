Boba Story Recipes (All Magic Den Recipes) – Updated June 2023

There are 53 Magic Den Recipes in Boba Story. You will find all of the ingredients needed below for each Recipe. We will keep this page updated as new Recipes are discovered.
Discover the enchantment of the Magic Den, an exciting new feature that lets you unleash your creativity in crafting delightful boba drinks. Unlock this special area in the game and collect trinkets from the animated fireplace, Kokoro. Utilize these trinkets at the experiment table to concoct new ingredients, toppings, and add-ins for your personalized boba creations.
New Boba Story Recipes
|Recipe Name
|Ingredients
|Black and White Boba
|Cloud, Tapioca Pearls, Milk
|Boba Cheese Foam
|Sugar Cube, Strawberry Milk, Boba Jar
|Brown Cat Boba
|Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Milk
|Deer Boba Recipe
|Mushroom, Flower, Tapioca Pearls
|Dragon Cream
|Dino, Cloud, Milk
|Dragon Fruit Boba
|Dino, Mushroom, Tapioca Pearls
|Flower Syrup
|Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube, Flower
|Glitter Syrup
|Star, Star, Cloud
|Gold Flakes & Whipped Cream
|Strawberry Milk, Star, Bee
|Polar Bear Boba
|Bear, Soda, Tapioca Pearls
|Polar Bear Syrup
|Bear, SODA, Sugar Cube
|Rainbow Heart Boba
|Heart, Tapioca Pearls Jar, Star
|Rainbow Syrup
|Heart, Sugar Cube, Star
|Rose Petals
|Flower, Flower, Flower
|Rose Petals Syrup
|Flower, Sugar Cube, Bee
|Sakura Petals
|Flower, Flower, Heart
|Sakura Petals Syrup
|Flower, Flower, Soda
|Sprinkles & Whipped Cream
|Strawberry Milk, Sugar Cube, Sugar Cube
|Strawberry Foam
|Sakura, Strawberry milk, Sugar
|Strawberry Milk
|All slots Strawberry Milk
|Strawberries & Whipped Cream
|Strawberry Milk, Flower, Sugar Cube
|Sunflower Boba
|Star, Tapioca Pearls, Flower
|Unicorn Boba
|Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Soda
|White Cat Boba Recipe
|Soda, Tapioca Pearls, Heart
Old Boba Story Recipes
|Recipe Name
|Ingredients
|Bear Boba
|X2 Bears, X1 Tapioca Pearls
|Bee Boba
|X2 Honeybees, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Chick Boba
|X2 Chicks, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Cloud Boba
|X2 Clouds, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Diamond Boba
|X1 Planet, X1 Dino, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Dinosaur Boba
|X2 Dinosaurs, Tapioca Pearls
|Dragon Boba
|Cloud, Dino, Boba trinkets
|Flower Boba
|X2 Flowers, Tapioca Pearls
|Frog Boba
|X1 Frog, X2 Tapioca Pearls
|Galaxy Boba
|X1 Star, X1 Tapioca Pearls, Planet Like Item
|Gummy Bears
|X3 Bear trinkets
|Heart Boba
|X1 Heart, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
|Honey
|X3 Honeybee trinkets
|Ice-cream Boba
|X1 Sugar Cube, X1 Milk Pack, X1 Tapioca Pearls
|Lychee Soda
|X3 Soda Bottles
|Marshmallows
|X2 Chicks, X1 Sugar Cube
|Moon Boba
|Planet Like Item (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle, X1 Heart
|Mushroom Boba
|X1 Mushroom, X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
|Mushroom Jelly
|X2 Mushrooms, X1 Sugar Cube
|Oreo Crème Brulee
|X1 Sugar Cube, X2 Milk Packs
|Panda Bear Boba
|X1 Bear, X1 Honeybee, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Pig Boba
|X2 Pigs, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
|Pineapple
|X3 Pineapple trinkets
|Pineapple Boba
|X2 Pineapples, X1 Tapioca Pearls bottle
|Pineapple Jelly
|X2 Pineapples, X1 Sugar Cube
|Pink Dinosaur Boba
|X1 Heart, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Dinosaur
|Planet Boba
|X2 Planet Like Items (Looks like Saturn), X1 Tapioca Pearls
|Puppy Boba
|X1 Bear, X1 Chick, X1 Tapioca Pearls Bottle
|Sprinkles
|X1 Honeybee, X1 Heart, X1 Pineapple
|Star Boba
|X2 Stars, X1 Tapioca Pearls
|Strawberry Cow Boba
|X1 Soda, X1 Tapioca Pearls, X1 Honeybee
|Whipped Cream
|X3 Milk Packs
What is Boba Story?
Discover the enchanting world of Boba Story, a captivating tea shop management game. Join forces with Joji, a delightful strawberry forest spirit, to revive their ancient shop. Craft unique bubble tea creations using ingredients like blueberry popping boba, taro tea, and brown sugar milk tea.
Design your dream tea shop with whimsical furniture and windows. Unlock special boba flavors like cow boba and rainbow sprinkles. Serve delectable snacks inspired by Asian cuisines. Help Joji restore their shop’s honor and earn the prestigious “Royal Favorite Thing” award. Play offline, anytime, anywhere. Start your boba adventure now!