Call of Duty: Vanguard has No ACOG Scope. Here’s How to Unlock the BP50 Assault Rifle

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s mid-season update added in a new assault rifle with an easy challenge to unlock, but it requires the use of an attachment that isn’t officially in the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s tricky challenges for unlocking mid-season guns are long gone. As part of Season 4’s mid-season update, Sledgehammer Games unlocked all previously locked guns for every player and made it easier to unlock the brand new ones. That includes today’s brand new BP50 assault rifle.

For Season 5, Sledgehammer has gone bonkers with its Operators and weapons by bringing in villains from previous Call of Duty games alongside some weaponry. None of these characters or weapons make sense for a World War II shooter, but the studio quickly abandoned attempts at keeping with the times early in the game’s lifecycle. The start of the season brought in Call of Duty: Black Ops II villain Raul Menendez alongside the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare inspired EX-1. Today comes the BP50 assault rifle, which is based on the F2000 from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

It’s a pretty simple weapon to unlock on paper. You need 15 ADS kills with an ACOG scope attached to any gun. It can be an assault rifle, SMG, sniper rifle, LMG, or marksman rifle. Easy, right? Well, it is until you realize there is no ACOG scope in Call of Duty: Vanguard. In fact, there is no ACOG scope in Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Warzone either. So, what counts as an ACOG scope?

Officially, an ACOG scope is a sight with a range of 3x-6x. However, under testing within Vanguard, we found certain scopes like the SVT-40 PU Scope won’t move the needle. The scope that did move the needle was the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope. Equip this, get 15 kills, and the BP50 is all yours.

The official reason for why the term ACOG has not appeared on any sight over the past three games, but a good guess is that it has to do with licensing. The ACOG name is owned by Trijicon and would require a license to use in-game. As we’ve seen over the past few Call of Duty titles and the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision appears to be moving away from real-world names outside of extremely famous weapons like the M4. Regardless, with the ZF4 equipped, nothing will stop you from getting the new BP50!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.