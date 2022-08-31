Checking the Score: Cult of the Lamb

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.

Checking the Score is a monthly feature devoted to these crucial compositions which are literally the soundtrack to our gaming lives. Delving into what makes them impactful, the process of composing them and the intricacies of each score, our aim is to put a spotlight on the aural backbone of gaming.

Cult of the Lamb might just be the cutest game about cults out there. With an art style reminiscent of a Cartoon Network show, you can’t help but go “aww” as you accumulate a group of animal cult members such as cats, pigs and bunnies. Things turn from cute to creepy once the more Satanic aspects of the experience come into play. For example, sacrificing these animals can become a regular occurrence. These ceremonies are disturbing when combined with the otherwise adorable designs.

While the visual designs are the most obvious standout due to the huge difference between tone and artistry, the music also plays a key role. If the music weren’t good enough, the whole thing might have fallen flat — even with the addictive cult management gameplay. Thanks to an excellent soundtrack by River Boy, however, players are free to fully absorb themselves in the Cult of the Lamb experience for hours on end.

Cult of the Lamb has sedate elements to it despite the theme of running a devilish cult. You can get a taste of this calm and whimsical aspect of the game with “Praise the Lamb.” The song doesn’t sound evil in any way, and is relatively upbeat. There are some somewhat unusual aspects though, such as the modified vocals which you wouldn’t hear in a game like Harvest Moon or Stardew Valley. Even so, they don’t sound outright creepy — just unusual.

“Temple” is a track that amps up the cult-y aspect of the experience, featuring a dark tone. With that said, there’s also a chorus in the song that (if it were used in a different track/context) would sound completely angelic. Placed into this context, however, with music that at times sounds like it’s playing in reverse, you’re put into a different headspace. It’s an awesome track that emphasizes the darker aspects of Cult of the Lamb.

The cult base management is only one aspect of the game. Beyond that, players must also venture out into a series of levels and fight their way through. These dungeon crawling aspects of the game are built out so they take some real time to complete and each features a boss at the end. The third dungeon-crawling region Anchordeep comes with an appropriately named track “Anchordeep” that propels players through the experience. It feels very active, and is one of multiple songs in the soundtrack utilizing marimbas — an underutilized instrument in video game soundtracks.

Cult of the Lamb’s soundtrack kicks into high gear during boss fights. The more chill compositions are cast aside for something much more intense. “The One Who Waits” is a fantastic track that emphasizes the intensity of the battle at hand. It also features a much deeper, filtered voice that proves super creepy atmosphere compared to other tracks. Strategic use of slow downs in the song enhance the demonic vibes for sure.

The best game soundtracks are ones that enhance rather than detract from the gaming experience. Cult of the Lamb’s score provides a perfect backing for the gameplay. From sedate aspects like farming and building to sacrificing cute little animals, the soundtrack never feels out of place. It has a cohesive sound throughout that never overstays its welcome. Even after playing the game for hours at a time, the music still feels fresh.