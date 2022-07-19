Checking the Score: Neon White

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.

Checking the Score is a monthly feature devoted to these crucial compositions which are literally the soundtrack to our gaming lives. Delving into what makes them impactful, the process of composing them and the intricacies of each score, our aim is to put a spotlight on the aural backbone of gaming.

Neon White is one of those games that seemed to come out of nowhere and hook gamers everywhere. It’s an extremely fast-paced game where players speedrun through stages using a mix of guns and parkour. Every element fits together perfectly — from the precision gameplay to simplified visual aesthetic, to the 2000s era music. Players are left with a title that oozes style and compels them to play a level again and again just to shave a few seconds off their time or uncover a totally new path.

Anyone who grew up playing video games in the 90s or 2000s will likely find the music of Neon White familiar. This is fascinating because its inspirations aren’t specifically video games. It just so happened that in this era video game composers were head over heels with the world of electronic music and its many subgenres such as drum and bass, jungle, house and more. Being a video game fan and electronic music fan of the era felt like heaven. Now a whole new generation are being exposed to this perfect nexus of gameplay and audio.

<a href="https://machinegirl.bandcamp.com/album/neon-white-ost-1-the-wicked-heart" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Neon White OST 1 – The Wicked Heart by Machine Girl</a>

Composer Machine Girl immediately knocks it out of the park with “Glass Ocean.” This early stage track is one players will become immediately familiar with as they jump into Neon White. In the opening moments, this song sounds akin to something you might have heard in Ape Escape on PS1. With that said, it sounds a little less happy-go-lucky and more determined. There’s a lot to like about this track, especially as it serves as the opening course to a smorgasbord of a total aural feast.

Back in the 90s, drum and bass tracks didn’t always completely fit in with the tone of a game. For example, Bomberman Hero’s D&B soundtrack was so much more compelling than any of the peppy gameplay. Fortunately Neon White is as cool as its music, as is evidenced by “Vainglorious Chorus.” This is a sublime piece of work that is fully listenable on its own, but also pushes players to peak performance in-game. Those who have played something like Hotline Miami will already be aware of the phenomenon where a killer soundtrack can enhance a player’s drive for perfection.

“Hellion” is yet another track that rocks players the moment it kicks in. It’s immediately listenable; it starts out feeling airy, turns grimy and remains utterly badass throughout. When the garbled voice kicks in things get even better (even if you can only really catch a few of the words it’s saying). The whole hard-to-understand voice thing will take folks back to an earlier era of electronic music. It’s reminiscent of Killer7 where, despite being spoken in English, you could be forgiven for having no idea what is actually being said in some of its music.

Fast-paced, frantic songs make total sense because Neon White is such a speedrun-styled game. Not every track follows the convention, though. “False Witness” is an example of that. The track is much slower and somber in tone, but it still completely fits in with the mood of the game. The break beats make things feel a little bit “off” in a good way. It’s especially exciting how the track simplifies down to its basest elements as it continues, before building back anew.

As the Neon White soundtrack continues, it evolves and surprises listeners in a good way. The soundtrack is so expansive that it covers two albums. Amazingly, Machine Girl created way more songs for the game — many of which are currently unreleased. Given how excellent the existing soundtrack is, fans would love to see a release of those unused tracks. For now though, we’ll all make do with the complete audio bliss that is the Neon White soundtrack.