Checking the Score: Princess Maker 2 Refine

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.

Checking the Score is a monthly feature devoted to these crucial compositions which are literally the soundtrack to our gaming lives. Delving into what makes them impactful, the process of composing them and the intricacies of each score, our aim is to put a spotlight on the aural backbone of gaming.

The Princess Maker series of daughter-raising simulation games spent a long time as a Japanese exclusive. Although there were a few fan translations along the way, it wasn’t until 2019 when the remake Princess Maker 2 Refine made its official English-language debut. Since then many other Princess Maker titles have arrived on Steam, but none as engaging as this one. The entire game is blast, and despite being based on a ’90s release, the music still completely rules today.

The first thing you’ll hear is the music accompanying setting up your profile. This includes assigning the basics of your “father” details, as well as the information concerning your soon-to-be daughter (who just hitched a ride on a comet to Earth). The music is simple and pleasant, with the slightest hint of a regal air. After all, you’re looking to raise your newfound daughter into a princess. There’s a lot of opportunity present in the song — what kind of princess will she be? There is much more freedom then simply what might typically come to mind when thinking about the concept of a princess.

One of the key theme songs in Princess Maker 2 Refine is the main gameplay menu music. As with many simulators, a large portion of your time is spent strategizing how best to upgrade stats. The menu, while itself not dynamic, always changes its music to fit the seasons. The Spring theme feels cheerful and gets you excited about the experience. Throughout the rest of the seasons, the main theme song remains energetic but styled differently. The Summer theme feels particularly rambunctious, the Winter theme is more classical and so on. The base song proves enjoyable which makes each iteration a joy to listen to.

As stated earlier, Princess Maker 2 is not about creating a stereotypical, demure princess (unless that’s what you’re aiming for). Your daughter can go on errantry quests, which involves a great deal of danger as monsters are lurking practically everywhere – though so are treasure chests stacked with gold. The song as you explore conveys a sense of danger – and excitement — with its fast-paced score. It’s also discordant, which makes the whole thing seem scary. With that said, after you up your battle stats enough, these explorations lose their frightening edge. It remains a fun song to spur you along in the journey regardless.

Let’s not forget the mysticism of the whole experience. Aside from the fact that your daughter came from space, she’s occasionally visited by unearthly beings. It’s not a scary or dangerous thing, though. The song that plays during such a visit is lovely, with a harp being strummed angelically throughout. It’s a simple but enjoyable tune evoking a real sense that something special is going on. And because it feels different from the rest of the soundtrack, it stands out to let you know this is a wonderful moment to pay attention to.

The Princess Maker Refine 2 soundtrack is so much fun. Because it does sound aged, you can’t help but consider the history of this game which was first released in 1993 when listening to it. Even so, the music is still a blast to listen to today. It blends in with playing the game itself, and is good enough to never get annoying despite many tracks and themes being repeated over and over again. Eventually, you’ll end up humming the tracks long after shutting down the game.