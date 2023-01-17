Checking the Score: Remembering Iconic Game Tracks

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.

Welcome, dear readers, to 2023! The New Year is usually a time of reflection and rededication to oneself. The beginning of the year is fresh with possibilities, while still encouraging us to remember the paths that brought us here. It’s exciting to look forward to new possibilities, especially in video-game advancements, but let’s take a moment to remember how so many of our anticipated developments often draw from classic inspirations. There are significant sounds in the video game world that have helped to provide structure for current titles. This Checking the Score is a retrospective dedicated to the iconic sounds in games that have permeated time and space. Sounds like the Final Fantasy fanfare, the Mario Kart race start jingle and Zelda’s fairy fountain music — just to name a few — have cemented themselves as important structures of gaming OSTs. These respective games wouldn’t feel the same without some iteration of these sounds that make up the title’s DNA. Not only do these iconic sounds bring identity to our favorite titles, but they’re also instrumental (pun intended) to the inspirations of new IPs. Let’s take a trip through time to remember significant sounds and themes that make some of our favorite titles complete.

Final Fantasy (1989): “Opening Theme”

Along with the iconic “Crystal Theme/Prelude” of repeating chords in arpeggio, Final Fantasy’s “Opening Theme” is one of the most significant themes to date. Master composer Nobuo Uematsu changed the world of game music forever with these first tracks for the first Final Fantasy. Having been remixed and integrated into every Final Fantasy title, this track continues to be the heart of the franchise and the main theme for each game. It wouldn’t feel like a Final Fantasy game if we didn’t have some representation of the “Opening Theme.”

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1992): “Fairy Fountain”

You can’t have a Zelda game without fairies — it’s the rules. While this iconic theme didn’t first appear until A Link to the Past, its become one of the true identifying markers for a Zelda game. There are so many beautiful variations of the track, all paying homage to the history of the title. The track is so iconic that its even breached into mainstream and has been sampled in genres from trance to hip-hop.

Super Smash Bros (1999): “Main Theme”

While this may not be a track younger generations remember, it’s the start of an evolution spanning decades that would demand everyone’s attention the moment we hear it. The Super Smash Bros theme started out feeling like a medley of various Nintendo franchise sounds. With melodic structural nods to franchises represented in the first title, it soon evolved into the iconic theme we know today. Follow-up titles in the franchise would inevitably pull from this original track to help create sounds for different stages, modes and even ending credits. Take a listen and try to pinpoint the inspirations.

Sonic Adventure 2 (2001): “Escape From the City”

Rolling around at the speed of sound is a track that evolved Sonic the Hedgehog for a new millennium while still paying homage to pop-punk of the ’90s. The opening bass line has no business being so slick, and it gives us the uplift we need to compliment the frenetic gameplay of the title. The track’s rock intensity paved the way for future Sonic titles to lean into an edgier sound. Even the recent Sonic Frontiers doesn’t mind getting gritty with its OST that pays homage to the Sonic titles of the past.

Dark Souls (2011): “Firelink Shrine”

It’s hard to tell if fans of Dark Souls foresaw just how popular, and prolific, the IP would become. With its technical gameplay and innovative map designs, Dark Souls would inevitably give rise to a new genre of game. Its OST has also influenced every major title of the genre, while also paving the way for future Dark Souls OSTs. “Firelink Shrine” is also a track that was revisited in Dark Souls 3, with a much slower tempo and utilizing the original track as a base for the melody. This theme embodies the essence of Dark Souls and sets the tone for the franchise as a whole with its somber tones and lonely mood.

Undertale (2015): “Megalovania”

Hitting the indie-cult scene and sweeping everyone off their feet eight years ago was the critically-acclaimed Undertale. Taking major inspirations from titles like Earthbound/Mother, and the fever dream known as Homestuck, Undertale brought a beloved track to the forefront with its amazing blend of original melody with fresh updated sounds. Using chiptunes alongside a band of guitar and percussion keeps the initial inspiration while giving a hardcore sound to an epic boss battle. To this day, “Megalovania” remains an evergreen track that continues to be remixed and revamped in every possible way. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw another nod to the track in future indie titles.

As video game music continues to grow and evolve, it’s important to pause and remember the titles that gave inspiration to many of the tracks we love today. While some themes will continue to echo for ages in a reimagined franchised version, many of these tracks will sneak their way into chords and melodies for new IPs. So many of today’s favorite titles draw musical inspiration from the past for a renewed, yet familiar, contemporary sound. Many of these beloved themes make up the essence of a game and the title would not be the same without it. Imagine walking into a fairy fountain in Zelda and not hearing the iconic track — is this even a fountain? Or if Final Fantasy came out with a title that didn’t have the “Crystal Prelude” or the main opening theme. Could we call those games “Final Fantasy”? Music is part of the identity of games and many of our favorite titles wouldn’t feel the same without their themes. With so much amazing game music to look back on, it’s exciting to anticipate what the future holds for video game themes.