Checking the Score: Transiruby

While many point to how lifelike the next blockbuster action title is or how gorgeous an artistic indie darling is when it comes to evaluating a game, these visuals would lose their impact without a stirring soundtrack to score them. From the chip-tunes of Super Mario Bros to the Gregorian chants of Halo, video game music brings players closer to immersion and fantasy. Much like how a movie’s soundtrack sets the tone for dramatic scenes, game music also helps players connect emotionally with the story.

Checking the Score is a monthly feature devoted to these crucial compositions which are literally the soundtrack to our gaming lives. Delving into what makes them impactful, the process of composing them and the intricacies of each score, our aim is to put a spotlight on the aural backbone of gaming.

As long as there have been indie games, there have been developers inspired by classic consoles like the NES and SNES. They create incredible love letters to the best games from those systems. SKIPMORE is one such developer that clearly adores the 8 and 16-bit eras of video games. Each of their games features pixel art and a suitably chiptune-y soundtrack. This remains the case with their most recent release, Transiruby. This time, though, their love for the Sega Master System and Sega Genesis shines through.

This isn’t just due to the pixel art visuals, as they don’t specifically follow Genesis spec — it’s due in large part to the soundtrack. In fact, the Transiruby soundtrack was created twice. One version of the soundtrack (which comes with the base game) is recorded in a PSG style. The PSG sound chip was included in the Sega Mega Drive and carries that specific sound signature. Super fans of the game can also download DLC for the FM version of the soundtrack. FM audio really came to the forefront on the Sega Genesis and is incredibly distinct. Offering two different sound chip styles for the soundtrack clearly shows SKIPMORE adores both FM and PSG-based audio.

Neither version of the soundtrack got the short end of the stick. Both iterations are entirely listenable and excellent. Each track feels like a peer with some of the best actual Sega Master System and Genesis soundtracks of the era. This is clear once you hear the main theme of the game, which is reprised through multiple songs on the soundtrack. For example, listen to the iteration of “Area 1” in both PSG and FM formats. Both songs are totally listenable and feel like classic gaming tunes. Depending on your nostalgic preferences, you might find one better than the other. And it’s true that the FM version feels lusher due to increased capabilities, but overall they’re both excellent compositions that elevate the game.

The song “Shooting” features a different vibe from most of the rest of the soundtrack and emphasizes the difference between a PSG style and FM style song. Both versions sound great, but it’s undeniable that the FM version is richer overall, with a variety of unique sound effects included. With that said, some people will prefer the PSG version due to sounding like a killer Master System track. It must have been a joy for the composer to craft the same song using different methods. Every song in the game is available in both styles.

Which version each listener prefers is totally up to them as there is truly no unequivocally “better” version. Sure the FM sound chip allowed for a lot more tracks in audio and types of audio, but there’s something wonderfully nostalgic about the simpler PSG sound chip as well. No matter which soundtrack is used, Transiruby is a great game. There’s also nothing to stop players from swapping back and forth to hear their favorite songs in a new way.