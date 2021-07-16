Collector’s Cabinet: Majikoi: Love Me Seriously!

There’s only one thing better than playing games and that’s collecting every piece of merchandise tied to them. There was nothing like flipping through your favorite gaming magazine and seeing a profile of a limited edition collectible or discovering a piece of memorabilia from a beloved game in an overlooked corner of a shop and it’s a feeling we strive to replicate every month as we look through our own collector’s cabinet and dig out items new and old to show the world.



Majikoi: Love Me Seriously! is a beloved visual novel which almost seemed like it would never receive an official English version due to it originally releasing back in 2009. Years later, JAST USA announced the acquisition and finally released the game in 2020. Then, in 2021, the limited physical version shipped out to fans. This physical edition was intriguing because the J-List website specified exactly how many copies would be available — just 500 in total. JAST USA and J-List typically do not specify the number of units produced.

Although the physical edition was available for pre-order for over a year, it did finally sell out. As a result, those interested in picking it up now will need to look to eBay or other third party storefronts. Another odd thing about this edition is the website never showed off actual images of all the included products (just the keychains and art book). Presumably they weren’t ready when the page was published and then it was simply not updated due to selling out of all 500 units. The package includes a physical copy of the game in a DVD case, a physical soundtrack, keychains and an artbook.



Everything is housed in a box similar in size to classic PC game boxes. Unlike PC game boxes, however, it does not open from the top or bottom. Instead the box has a lid which must be removed to access the contents. Inside the box is a custom plastic piece which fits each item very snugly so nothing can move around. Presented up front is the game disc. Those who ordered a copy received a free JAST USA download code for Majikoi: Love Me Seriously! Housed within the game DVD case is another code. That one is a Steam download code as the game is also available on Valve’s storefront. Of course, that version is “all-ages” by default whereas the JAST USA download is complete.

Next up is the soundtrack. They made the interesting choice to also pack this in a DVD-style case rather than a typical CD jewel case. Perhaps it just turned out to be cheaper that way, or if more expensive, could be justified in such a small print run. There are two soundtrack discs, containing a total of 49 songs in total. Both the game and soundtrack are sealed. Unlike the game copy, there was not a digital download made available for the soundtrack.



The five included keychains do not come assembled which is both an unusual decision but also probably a smart one so they would fit perfectly inside the box. Each of the five Majikoi: Love Me Seriously! heroines are presented on acrylic. There’s a keychain hole on both the top and bottom of each design. Then there are five small keychain bands included for you to string them together on your own. Note that the artwork is only printed on one side. So if the keychain flips over there is no design on the back.

Finally there’s the artbook. This is a softcover artbook which is 57 pages in total. All pages are in color and glossy, making it a high quality booklet. There are a wide variety of color illustrations, character sketches. There’s also a brief interview at the end with Takahiro and Wagi. As with any art book, it’s best to not flip through it before beating the game. You may be spoiled to certain characters or CGs that you’ve not seen yet otherwise.



The Majikoi: Love Me Seriously! limited physical edition brings with it a set of rather expected physical goods. One simply must wonder why it was limited to so few copies. Was it a request from the developers or simply a way to drum up attention? It doesn’t seem like the collection was too pricey to produce. Fortunately the game is still available for download from both Steam and JAST USA for anyone who simply wants to play this visual novel and doesn’t need all the physical goodies.

