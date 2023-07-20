D4 | All Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

The new Battle Pass in Diablo IV offers various rewards, such as cosmetics and premium currency, as you make progress in the game. These cosmetics are purely aesthetic and have no impact on your character’s stats. So, you won’t miss out on any essential armor or weapons. It comes in three versions: Free, Premium, and Accelerated.
Progressing through the Season Journey and completing objectives allows you to earn Favor, advancing the Free Battle Pass. As you advance, you’ll gather Smoldering Ashes, which can enhance the rate at which you gain experience, Gold, resources, and other in-game benefits.
All Free Battle Pass Rewards
The Free version of the Season 1 Battle Pass includes 27 tiers of rewards, such as cosmetic items, player titles, and Smoldering Ashes, which can be used for experience boosts, Gold enhancements, and other seasonal character bonuses. These boosts have level requirements and are exclusive to the Free Battle Pass.
|Tier
|Free
|Reward
|Type
|2
|Free
|Artisan’s Tunic
|Cosmetic Chest Armor
|5
|Free
|Balanced Sword
|Cosmetic Sword
|8
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|12
|Free
|Artisan’s Knickers
|Cosmetic Pants
|16
|Free
|“Survivor”
|Title Suffix
|18
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|22
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|23
|Free
|Artisan’s Boot
|Cosmetic Boots
|25
|Free
|Balanced Dager
|Cosmetic Dagger
|28
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|32
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|35
|Free
|Balanced Mace
|Cosmetic Mace
|36
|Free
|Artisan’s Bracers
|Cosmetic Gloves
|38
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|42
|Free
|Balanced Wand
|Cosmetic Wand
|45
|Free
|Banner of the Malignant
|Mount Trophy
|48
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|49
|Free
|“Eldritch”
|Title Prefix
|52
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|58
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|62
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|68
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes X2
|Currency
|72
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|77
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes
|Currency
|78
|Free
|“Monster”
|Title Suffix
|82
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes X2
|Currency
|88
|Free
|Smoldering Ashes X3
|Currency
All Premium Battle Pass Rewards
The Premium Battle Pass consists of an additional 63 tiers, offering exclusive Cosmetics, Emotes, and Player Titles specific to that season and Platinum currency that can be used at the in-game shop. It costs 1,000 Platinum.
|Tier
|Premium
|Reward
|Type
|1
|Premium
|Coldiron Barding
|Mount Armor
|3
|Premium
|Coldiron Vessel
|Cosmetic Focus
|4
|Premium
|Heartglow Lantern
|Mount Trophy
|6
|Premium
|Strength Test
|Emote
|7
|Premium
|Coldiron Sagaris
|Cosmetic Axe
|9
|Premium
|Coldiron Aegis
|Cosmetic Shield
|10
|Premium
|Coldiron Hauberk
|Cosmetic Chest Armor
|11
|Premium
|Coldiron Jambiya
|Cosmetic Dagger
|13
|Premium
|“Lurking”
|Title Prefix
|14
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|15
|Premium
|Balanced Axe
|Cosmetic Axe
|17
|Premium
|Watch Those Fingers
|Emote
|19
|Premium
|Coldiron Shear
|Cosmetic Scythe
|20
|Premium
|Coldiron Breeches
|Cosmetic Pants
|21
|Premium
|Coldiron Lamina
|Cosmetic Totem
|24
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|26
|Premium
|Coldiron Headsman
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe
|27
|Premium
|Karamat’s Bane
|Mount Trophy
|29
|Premium
|Cage Puppetry
|Emote
|30
|Premium
|Coldiron Bracers
|Cosmetic Gloves
|31
|Premium
|Coldiron Recurve
|Cosmetic Bow
|33
|Premium
|Coldiron Greaves
|Cosmetic Boots
|34
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|37
|Premium
|Dagger Tap
|Emote
|39
|Premium
|Coldiron Bastard Sword
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword
|40
|Premium
|Coldiron Casque
|Cosmetic Helm
|41
|Premium
|Thoughtful Examination
|Emote
|43
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|44
|Premium
|I Will End You!
|Emote
|46
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|47
|Premium
|Talisman of the Cage
|Mount Trophy
|50
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Bracers
|Cosmetic Gloves
|51
|Premium
|Coldiron Estoc
|Cosmetic Sword
|53
|Premium
|You Will Die!
|Emote
|54
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|55
|Premium
|Malignant Censer
|Mount Trophy
|56
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|57
|Premium
|Gilded Coldiron Pillar
|Cosmetic Staff
|59
|Premium
|“Malevolent”
|Title Prefix
|60
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Greaves
|Cosmetic Boots
|61
|Premium
|Coldiron Simulacra
|Cosmetic Focus
|63
|Premium
|“Worm”
|Title Suffix
|64
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|65
|Premium
|Heartglow Brazier
|Mount Trophy
|66
|Premium
|Gilded Coldiron Crozier
|Cosmetic Staff
|67
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|69
|Premium
|I Will Rip Your Soul Apart
|Emote
|70
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Breeches
|Cosmetic Pants
|71
|Premium
|Coldiron Maul
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace
|73
|Premium
|Hero Overwhelmed
|Tombstone
|74
|Premium
|Platinum x60
|Currency
|75
|Premium
|Artisan’s Headwrap
|Cosmetic Helm
|76
|Premium
|Gilded Coldiron Guillotine
|Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe
|79
|Premium
|Die!
|Emote
|80
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Hauberk
|Cosmetic Chest Armor
|81
|Premium
|Coldirong Cudgel
|Cosmetic mace
|83
|Premium
|Gilded Coldiron Arbalest
|Cosmetic Crossbow
|84
|Premium
|Platinum x66
|Currency
|85
|Premium
|Coldiron Rod
|Cosmetic Wand
|86
|Premium
|Prepare For Oblivion!
|Emote
|87
|Premium
|Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe
|Cosmetic Polearm
|89
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Casque
|Cosmetic Helm
|90
|Premium
|Awoken Coldiron Barding
|Mount Armor
Accelerated Battle Pass Rewards
The Accelerate Battle Pass provides all the bonuses in the Premium Battle Pass plus 20 Tier Skips, to earn rewards faster, and an exclusive Emote: ‘On the Warpath!”. You must still meet the required character level to access Smoldering Ashes and obtain bonuses for your seasonal character.
The Accelerated Battle Pass won’t let you simply buy your way to powerful boosts; you’ll still need to earn them by playing the game and meeting the necessary level requirements.