D4 | All Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

The new Battle Pass in Diablo IV offers various rewards, such as cosmetics and premium currency, as you make progress in the game. These cosmetics are purely aesthetic and have no impact on your character’s stats. So, you won’t miss out on any essential armor or weapons. It comes in three versions: Free, Premium, and Accelerated.

Progressing through the Season Journey and completing objectives allows you to earn Favor, advancing the Free Battle Pass. As you advance, you’ll gather Smoldering Ashes, which can enhance the rate at which you gain experience, Gold, resources, and other in-game benefits.

All Free Battle Pass Rewards

The Free version of the Season 1 Battle Pass includes 27 tiers of rewards, such as cosmetic items, player titles, and Smoldering Ashes, which can be used for experience boosts, Gold enhancements, and other seasonal character bonuses. These boosts have level requirements and are exclusive to the Free Battle Pass.

Tier Free Reward Type 2 Free Artisan’s Tunic Cosmetic Chest Armor 5 Free Balanced Sword Cosmetic Sword 8 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 12 Free Artisan’s Knickers Cosmetic Pants 16 Free “Survivor” Title Suffix 18 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 22 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 23 Free Artisan’s Boot Cosmetic Boots 25 Free Balanced Dager Cosmetic Dagger 28 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 32 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 35 Free Balanced Mace Cosmetic Mace 36 Free Artisan’s Bracers Cosmetic Gloves 38 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 42 Free Balanced Wand Cosmetic Wand 45 Free Banner of the Malignant Mount Trophy 48 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 49 Free “Eldritch” Title Prefix 52 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 58 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 62 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 68 Free Smoldering Ashes X2 Currency 72 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 77 Free Smoldering Ashes Currency 78 Free “Monster” Title Suffix 82 Free Smoldering Ashes X2 Currency 88 Free Smoldering Ashes X3 Currency

All Premium Battle Pass Rewards

The Premium Battle Pass consists of an additional 63 tiers, offering exclusive Cosmetics, Emotes, and Player Titles specific to that season and Platinum currency that can be used at the in-game shop. It costs 1,000 Platinum.

Tier Premium Reward Type 1 Premium Coldiron Barding Mount Armor 3 Premium Coldiron Vessel Cosmetic Focus 4 Premium Heartglow Lantern Mount Trophy 6 Premium Strength Test Emote 7 Premium Coldiron Sagaris Cosmetic Axe 9 Premium Coldiron Aegis Cosmetic Shield 10 Premium Coldiron Hauberk Cosmetic Chest Armor 11 Premium Coldiron Jambiya Cosmetic Dagger 13 Premium “Lurking” Title Prefix 14 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 15 Premium Balanced Axe Cosmetic Axe 17 Premium Watch Those Fingers Emote 19 Premium Coldiron Shear Cosmetic Scythe 20 Premium Coldiron Breeches Cosmetic Pants 21 Premium Coldiron Lamina Cosmetic Totem 24 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 26 Premium Coldiron Headsman Cosmetic Two-Handed Axe 27 Premium Karamat’s Bane Mount Trophy 29 Premium Cage Puppetry Emote 30 Premium Coldiron Bracers Cosmetic Gloves 31 Premium Coldiron Recurve Cosmetic Bow 33 Premium Coldiron Greaves Cosmetic Boots 34 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 37 Premium Dagger Tap Emote 39 Premium Coldiron Bastard Sword Cosmetic Two-Handed Sword 40 Premium Coldiron Casque Cosmetic Helm 41 Premium Thoughtful Examination Emote 43 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 44 Premium I Will End You! Emote 46 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 47 Premium Talisman of the Cage Mount Trophy 50 Premium Awoken Coldiron Bracers Cosmetic Gloves 51 Premium Coldiron Estoc Cosmetic Sword 53 Premium You Will Die! Emote 54 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 55 Premium Malignant Censer Mount Trophy 56 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 57 Premium Gilded Coldiron Pillar Cosmetic Staff 59 Premium “Malevolent” Title Prefix 60 Premium Awoken Coldiron Greaves Cosmetic Boots 61 Premium Coldiron Simulacra Cosmetic Focus 63 Premium “Worm” Title Suffix 64 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 65 Premium Heartglow Brazier Mount Trophy 66 Premium Gilded Coldiron Crozier Cosmetic Staff 67 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 69 Premium I Will Rip Your Soul Apart Emote 70 Premium Awoken Coldiron Breeches Cosmetic Pants 71 Premium Coldiron Maul Cosmetic Two-Handed Mace 73 Premium Hero Overwhelmed Tombstone 74 Premium Platinum x60 Currency 75 Premium Artisan’s Headwrap Cosmetic Helm 76 Premium Gilded Coldiron Guillotine Cosmetic Two-Handed Scythe 79 Premium Die! Emote 80 Premium Awoken Coldiron Hauberk Cosmetic Chest Armor 81 Premium Coldirong Cudgel Cosmetic mace 83 Premium Gilded Coldiron Arbalest Cosmetic Crossbow 84 Premium Platinum x66 Currency 85 Premium Coldiron Rod Cosmetic Wand 86 Premium Prepare For Oblivion! Emote 87 Premium Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe Cosmetic Polearm 89 Premium Awoken Coldiron Casque Cosmetic Helm 90 Premium Awoken Coldiron Barding Mount Armor

Accelerated Battle Pass Rewards

The Accelerate Battle Pass provides all the bonuses in the Premium Battle Pass plus 20 Tier Skips, to earn rewards faster, and an exclusive Emote: ‘On the Warpath!”. You must still meet the required character level to access Smoldering Ashes and obtain bonuses for your seasonal character.

The Accelerated Battle Pass won’t let you simply buy your way to powerful boosts; you’ll still need to earn them by playing the game and meeting the necessary level requirements.