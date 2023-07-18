D4 | All Malignant Hearts In Diablo 4

Malignant Hearts are a new type of Gem introduced in Season 1 in Diablo 4, starting July 20th. There are 32 different Malignant Hearts, broken into 4 categories:

Vicious (Offensive Power)

(Offensive Power) Brutal (Defensive Power)

(Defensive Power) Devious (Utility Power)

(Utility Power) Wrathful (Super Power)

There are 4 Malignant Hearts that are restricted to each class, the remaining 12 that can be socketed into gear by any class.

Where to Get Malignant Hearts

Malignant Hearts drop from Malignant Monsters. There are 4 types of Malignant Monsters, each having a color corresponding to the type of Heart that can be obtained as loot.

They can also be created from the materials obtained via salvaging unwanted Malignant Hearts. Crafting from salvaged materials will create a random heart of the selected type.

General Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description The Picana Offensive Critical Strikes electrically charge the enemy for 0.75-2.50 seconds, causing lightning to arc between them and any other charged enemies dealing 68-136 Lightning damage. The Dark Dance Offensive Every 5 seconds while above 60% Life, Core Skills cost 68-51 Life instead of your Primary Resource. Skills that consume Life deal 10-20% increased damage. Tempting Fate Offensive You gain 40-60% Critical Strike Damage but your Non-Critical Strikes deal 20-15% less damage. The Lionheart Defensive You gain 10% Barrier Generation. You Heal 3-7 Life per second while you have an active Barrier. Revenge Defensive 10-20% of incoming damage is instead suppressed. When you use a Defensive, Subterfuge or a Macabre skill, all suppressed damage is amplified by 250% and explodes, dealing up to 1360-2040 Fire damage to Nearby enemies. Prudent Heart Defensive You become Immune for 2.0-4.0 seconds after you lose more than 20% Life in a single hit. This effect can only occur once every 110 seconds. Determination Utility Resource draining effects are 40-50% less effective. In addition, gain 3.0-8.0% increased Resource Generation. Retaliation Utility Deal 510-680 Fire damage to surrounding enemies whenever a Crowd Control effect is removed from you. The Calculated Utility After spending 150-200 of your Primary Resource, your next attack Stuns enemies hit for 2 seconds. The Malignant Pact Super Cycle through a Malignant bonus every 20 kills:

Vicious: Gain 20% Attack Speed.

Devious: Core and Basic Skills have a 15% chance to fully restore your Primary Resource.

Brutal: Every 21 seconds, gain a Barrier absorbing 85-102 damage. Creeping Death Super Your damage over time effects are increased by 30-40% for each different Crowd Control effect on the target. Unstoppable monsters and Staggered bosses instead take 110-130% increased damage from your damage over time effects. The Barber Super Critical Strikes and all subsequent damage within 2.0-4.0 seconds is absorbed by your target. Then, the absorbed damage erupts onto surrounding enemies. Stored damage is increased by 10% per second.

Barbarian Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description Focused Rage Offensive After spending 100-60 Fury within 2 seconds, your next Non-Basic Skill’s Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20-30%. Resurgent Life Defensive While below 40-60% Life, you receive 50-60% more Healing from all sources. Punishing Speed Utility Your Skills have a 20-30% chance to Knock Down all enemies for 1.25 seconds when that Skill’s Attack Speed is higher than 35-20%. Ignoring Pain Super Incoming damage has a 5-15% chance of being ignored and instead Healing you for 17-68.

Druid Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description The Moonrage Offensive Kills have a 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for 20-30 seconds. In addition, gain +3 to Wolves. The Agitated Winds Defensive When 8-13 Close enemies, automatically cast Cyclone Armor. This cannot occur more than once every 10-20 seconds. Inexorable Force Utility Up to 30-50 Distant enemies are pulled toward you while you have an Ultimate Skill active. The Unconstrained Beast Super When you are hit with a Stun, Freeze or Knock Down effect, there is a 40-60% chance to automatically activate Grizzly Rage for 3 seconds.

Necromancer Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description The Sacrilegious Offensive Walking near a Corpse automatically activates an equipped Corpse Skill every second, dealing 40-30% reduced damage. The Decrepit Aura Defensive When at least 5 enemies are near you, gain an aura that automatically curses surrounding enemies with Decrepify for 5-15 seconds. Frozen Terror Utility Lucky Hit: Up to a 10-20% chance of inflicting Fear for 2.5 seconds. Feared enemies are Chilled for 20% every second. The Great Feast Super Each Minion drains 1.0-2.0 Essence per second but deals 50-75% increased damage. With no Minions, this bonus applies to you and drains 5 Essence per second.

Rogue Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description Cluster Munitions Offensive Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20% chance to launch 3 Stun Grenades that deal 26-32 Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.50 seconds. Trickery Defensive When you use a Subterfuge Skill, leave behind an unstable Shadow Decoy Trap that Taunts enemies. The Shadow Decoy Trap will explode after 6.0 seconds dealing 680-1020 Shadow damage. Cannot occur more than once every 5 seconds. The Clipshot Utility Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance for your Cutthroat Skills to Slow by 40% for 3 seconds and your Marksman Skills to Knock Back enemies. The Vile Apothecary Super Your attacks have a 5-15% chance to apply all Imbuement effects at 40-50% of normal potency.

Sorcerer Malignant Hearts

Item Type Description Tal’Rasha Offensive For each unique element you deal damage with, you deal 7-12% increased damage for 3-10 seconds. Spellbreaking Defensive After taking Elemental damage, gain 20-40% Resistance to that element for 5 seconds. Spite Utility When you are afflicted with a Crowd Control effect, there is a 20-40% chance that the same enemy and enemies around you are also afflicted with the same effect for 3 seconds. Omnipower Super Core Skills that launch a projectile consume all of your Mana. For every 45-35 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile, and the damage is increased by 3.0-5.0%.

All Vicious Malignant Hearts

