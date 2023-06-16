Diablo 4 Campfire Chat Livestream Highlights

The Developers of Diablo IV hosted their first livestream following the release of Blizzards lastest game, Diablo 4 on June 16th, 2023 at 11 a.m. PDT. Below are the highlights from the event in case you don’t have time to watch the entire 1 hour event.

With fans eagerly tuning in, the livestream delivered an overview of what to expect. A plethora of noteworthy changes are coming to the game, highlighting numerous enhancements and features that will surely ignite players’ enthusiasm. From class tuning and performance issues, to much needed quality of life changes, the developers are proving that the game will continue to be an engaging and immersive experience.

Launch Details

Players have passed 350 million hours played in Diablo 4.

An extensive Client Patch is scheduled, encompassing 13 pages of patch notes, which will address various performance issues and provide additional fixes.

Most of the players in Diablo 4 have yet to finish the Campaign.

Item Bugs

The loot tables of Druids will be adjusted to ensure a higher occurrence of Unique drops specifically designed for their class. This problem will be addressed and resolved prior to Season 1.

In the upcoming patch, a change will be implemented regarding World Boss Caches in World Tier 4. Currently, players must reach level 80 to open these Caches. However, after the patch, players will be able to access and open their earned Caches regardless of their level.

Disconnect Protection

The team recognizes the presence of problems concerning character invulnerability and deaths occurring during loading screens. They are actively investigating these issues and anticipate resolving them in the near future.

In Season 2, players will experience a new feature where The Scroll of Escape, if present in their inventory during a disconnection, will be utilized by the game to securely teleport the player to town, consuming the Scroll in the process.

Resistances and Stat Changes

In Season 2, there are planned adjustments to the way Resistances are modified in higher World Tiers, aiming to enhance the appeal of Resistance stats. These changes seek to make Resistance stats more desirable.

The team recognizes that Resistances have been comparatively weaker when compared to other forms of damage mitigation, and their aim is to enhance the significance of Resistances.

Inventory Management

Beginning from Season 2, Gems shall be incorporated within the Materials section.

The limits on material caps are set to be raised, and this adjustment will take place prior to Season 1.

Renown

As part of the new Seasons, the team is in the process of reassessing which Renown systems will require repetition.

In Seasonal Realms, any portion of the map that has been uncovered in the Eternal Realm will persist as uncovered. Moreover, all new characters will receive automatic Renown rewards for exploring these areas.

Likewise, any previously discovered Altars of Lilith will remain uncovered for future characters, ensuring their continued discovery. Moreover, the Renown linked to these Altars will be automatically acquired by all new characters without the need for additional effort.

Nightmare Dungeon Buffs

Nightmare Dungeons will reward more experience.

The Nightmare Dungeon Sigils have been updated to function as swift teleportation tools, allowing players to instantaneously travel to their selected Nightmare Dungeon upon activation.

Once the final Nightmare Dungeon is conquered, the Nightmare Dungeon Sigil becomes instantly usable.

The scheduled rollout of these changes is set to occur prior to the launch of Season 1.

Dungeon Nerfs