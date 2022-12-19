Hardcore Gamer’s Game of the Year Awards 2022

2022 largely felt like a return to normalcy in the game industry after two years of things shifting remote. While some aspects seem to be forever changed, multiple conventions including GDC, PAX, TGS and more taking place in person allowed many in the industry to connect face-to-face again, with 2023 looking even brighter with the return of a new (albeit different) E3. While there seemed to be a drop in “AAA” and mid-tier releases from the major publishers, there was still a number of fantastic big-budget titles including God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring and of course a Nintendo game or two. The indie world proved no slouch yet again as well, producing major hits like Stray, Tunic and Neon White. While the sheer amount of games seemed down this year, the quality was high as seen by the titles making the cut for our awards.

Leading into 2023, we’ve revealed all of our Best of 2022 awards over eight days. Now that we’ve completed the long — but wonderful — quest, we’ve compiled all eight days of awards into a single hub for your convenience. Below you’ll find all of our awards separated by day and category. Read some or start on Day One to see the complete awards.

We think we’ve put together a darn good list and hope you feel the same. Please note that any game released between December 9 2021 and December 9 2022 was eligible for consideration.