Director Talks Tekken Ball, Status of Tekken Force in Tekken 8

At a recent preview event for the upcoming Tekken 8, we sat down for a panel interview with Development Producer and Game Director Nakatsu along with Producer Michael Murray. It had been announced that Tekken Ball would be returning to Tekken 8, as it had not been seen in the series since since the Wii U version of Tekken Tag Tournament 2 nearly fifteen years ago. The mode originated in Tekken 3 way back on the original PlayStation in the late 1990s, and with the re-emergence of the mode, asked about its origin and decision to bring it back to the latest version.

For those not familiar with Tekken Ball, it remains a 1v1 mode with the idea of building up a power meter to a ball that bounces back and forth. Much like volleyball, the idea is to keep the volley going with the goal of unleashing the built up power to deal damage to your opponent in the match. The ball cannot hit the ground, and there will be four balls available to choose from that offer different amounts of damage. Online will be included for Tekken Ball in Tekken 8, which as Nakatsu mentions, was a way to build on the mode that he feels was losing a bit of its muster. While the mode had to be unlocked on Tekken 3, Tekken Ball will be available out of the gate.

Nakatsu had this to say about the origin and the re-introduction, “we’ve heard the story many times around from who actually made the mode that the first time, Tekken 3, it was originally intended to be a way to practice aerial combos. We also heard that it was quite difficult to actually get it polished into a proper mode by the time Tekken 3 was shipped. Then it was included in Tekken Tag Tournament 2 in the Wii U version and, again, it was kind of a focus to use it to practice aerial juggles. In some way, it kind of lost a little bit of the appeal that originally had. There’s actually more fond memories of that Tekken 3 version. The new mode can be enhanced by being able to play online in the beach area of Tekken. Adding the little twist of having access to all your moves, but some of them like the homing attacks, tornadoes, etc. can give the ball a different trajectory to add a little new feature to the gameplay.”

Another available mode dating back to Tekken 3 is the inclusion of the beat-em-up mini-game Tekken Force. While it would be seen in both Tekken 3 and Tekken 4, it was later renamed to the Devil Within in Tekken 5 and the Scenario Campaign in Tekken 6. The mini-game took a hiatus from Tekken 7 as the focus shifted to purely fighting, and it curently won’t be a part of Tekken 8. Players will go through levels of enemies with the end boss of each level being one of the fighters in the game. This plays as a side-scroller and conjures fond memories of the 1990s while adding almost an entirely new game that has garnered a following in the series.

“In regards to Tekken Force, we know a lot of people love that mode,” Nakatsu said “We would have loved to include it, but this time, since we didn’t start with an arcade version, we had to make not only all the bonus stuff that goes into the normal console release, but also the basic gameplay that it had to be a brand new feel to it, as well. So, creating all this volume from the start for launch was already such a huge task that it just wasn’t possible. Obviously, we’d like to re visit that sometime in some kind of capacity in the future, if possible.”



The re-introduction of Tekken Ball should add a proper change of pace to Tekken 8 with players being able to use their entire move sets for each character in the mode. This also includes using the new Heat mechanics for each character and really building up damage. The Heat mechanics can almost be used as a way to finish off the opponent. As for including Tekken Force, it seems that currently it won’t be included at launch. Judging by the amount of updates to Tekken 7 and the fact that it’s recognized that there ‘s a demand for it, however, could mean we see it at some point. Tekken 8 will launch on January 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC alongside an arcade release.