Member Axiom Verge?

Over the last couple decades the ease of access to indie games has exploded. This is generally considered a good thing because there are so many great indie titles that would struggle to get a following due to being unable to compete with the marketing and name recognition of larger AAA releases. It’s conceivable to believe that regardless of how good an indie might be, it won’t reach a large audience outside of the developer’s circle. There are some well-known breakout indie hits, but literally thousands of indie titles that are virtually unknown outside the most hardcore indie fanatics. Axiom Verge is a game that defied the odds of indie gaming. Developed independently by Thomas Happ, Axiom Verge received a warm reception from critics and fans and was released on several platforms between 2015 and 2017.

Axiom Verge is an 8-bit style metroidvania. Set in the year 2005, a scientist named Trace Eschenbrenner is knocked out as the result of a lab explosion. He wakes up in an alien world named Sudra, guided by a voice inside his head. He arms himself with a conveniently-placed firearm in the room to his left and seeks out the source of the voice. Trace eventually finds the source of a voice: a mechanical big giant head named Elsenova. After Trace is able to restore functionality to Elsenova, she explains many secrets of the universe to him. She informs him about the existence of multiple worlds, and how a man named Athetos traveled to this world through a storm called the Breach and unleashed a pathogen that brought extinction to the world’s people, save for her race of mechanical giants the Rusalki.



Axiom Verge follows the standard metroidvania template. Trace begins the adventure as a fragile individual. The world around him looks vast with multiple pathways but so many of them are out reach at the moment. Through exploration his equipment inventory improves, whether it be from finding a new piece of equipment hidden away somewhere or acquiring it by destroying a powerful enemy. Early obstacles that hinder his progress include stone blocks, but an electric drill power up makes quick work them. Throughout the course of the game, Trace acquires a ton of different power ups, essentially turning him into a formidable war machine by the end of the game compared to the timid scientist that was unwittingly thrust into the world of Sudra.

It should be obvious that Metroid is going to be an influence to any metroidvania, but clearly that was the contender for biggest influence. The 8-bit style graphics that involve fighting terrifying beasts in an alien world screams Metroid (ironic since no one can hear you scream in space). Even the drone upgrade, while technically a distinct and different item serves the same practical function as the famous morph ball by allowing Trace to access narrow tunnels to reach otherwise inaccessible locations. But despite showing such a strong Metroid influence, Axiom Verge has its own clearly-defined style.



Thomas Happ was the sole developer and therefore handled everything including the soundtrack. Anyone with an understanding of music theory could slap together a serviceable yet unremarkable and forgettable soundtrack, but that isn’t the case here. The chiptune soundtrack matches the 8-bit presentation but there are some ultra heavy beats in here. The pulsating bass under higher frequencies serve the dual functions of delivering some head bobbing earworms while also creating a sense of dread in the alien world that Trace now occupies. It’s one of the few games that has a soundtrack available for separate purchase, and one of even fewer where doing so is worthwhile.

I first played Axiom Verge on PlayStation 4 when it was new and again when it was released on PS Vita. At the time I thought it was the best indie game I ever played. Since then I’ve played so many indie games that the title may have been usurped, but it’s still in the upper echelon. Replaying it more recently as a refresher for this article was a reminder of how great Axiom Verge was. It was the perfect blend of an 80’s 8-bit platformer mixed with more modernized game mechanics. Even with the 8-bit aesthetic, the visual style of Axiom Verge made the different areas of Sudra memorable and distinct from each other. With the length of modern games being what they are, it’s rare to find time to replay older games, but this is one that’s worth dusting off every few years.



There’s no shortage of indie metroidvanias, but Axiom Verge remains one of the most successful. Its success is earned because not only is it impressive for being developed by one person, but it’s just a great game overall. Thomas Happ is clearly a fan of the genre, but built something unique and memorable using the classics as a template. It may looks like a relic from the 8-bit era, which is intentional, but it can stand alongside the greats in the genre. Axiom Verge is available on Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, Wii U and Xbox and should be experienced by all metroidvania fans. A sequel, Axiom Verge 2, was released in 2021.

