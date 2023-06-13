Pokemon GO Promo Codes (June 2023 Update)

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on Pokemon GO Promo Codes! As a dedicated Pokemon GO player, you’re probably always on the lookout for ways to enhance your gaming experience and unlock exciting rewards.
Promo codes are an excellent way to obtain exclusive items, in-game goodies, and special offers. In this article, we’ll provide you with a regularly updated list of active promo codes and guide you through the easy steps to redeem them. Get ready to level up your Pokemon GO adventures by unlocking amazing rewards with these coveted codes!
Active Pokemon GO Codes
Currently, there are no active codes available for Pokemon GO. However, don’t be disheartened! We’ve provided a list of expired codes below for you to give a shot. While these codes may no longer be valid, it’s worth a try to see if any of them still work. Keep an eye out for future updates, as new codes may be released, and we’ll be sure to keep you informed!
Expired Pokemon Go Promo Codes
- WRGUZRVKRR2M3 – World Championships 2022 T-Shirt
- KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8 – 2x Super Incubators, 2x Incense, 2x Incubators, 2x Lucky Eggs
- 7AZGHWU6DWV84 – 1x Incense, 30x Pokeballs
- SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 – 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg
- E9K4SY77F5623 – 10 Pokeballs
- LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Verizon Jacket, Verizon Mask
- KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – Samsung Cap, Samsung Shirt
- 4535347728075597 – 1 Star Piece, 20 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg
- 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP – 1x Incense, 10x Poke Balls, 10x Pinap Berries
- 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC – 1x Sinnoh Stone, 10x Max Potions, 10x Ultra Balls
- 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 – 5x Razz Berries, 10x Poke Balls
- 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 – 1x Star Piece, 5x Stickers/ 5x Razz Berries
- DJTLEKBK2G5EK – 1x Star Piece, 10x Pinap Berries, 10x Stickers, 20x Ultra Balls
- DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP – 30x Great Balls, 30x Pinap Berries
- E9K4SY77F5623 – 10x PokeBalls
- GXSD5CJ556NHG – The North Face x Gucci Collection
- H7APT5ZTLM45GZV – 30x Poke Balls
- MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 – 20x Great Balls, 20x Razz Berries
- MQE4PFNYVRM6M – 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Balls, 5x Stickers
- RWQNL567S5SP7VTL – Ed Sheeran shirt
- P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 – 30x Max Revives, 30x Pinap Berries, 30x Ultra Balls
- TRFJVYZVVV8R4 – 1x Lucky Egg, 10x Max Revives, 30x Ultra Balls
- UWJ4PFY623R5X – 1x Lucky Egg, 5x Stickers, 5x Ultra Balls
- VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X – Ed Sheeran shirt
How to Redeem Pokemon GO Promo Codes?
To redeem codes in Pokemon GO, the method varies depending on your device. For Android users, it’s simple: open the game, tap the PokeBall icon, go to the shop, and find the promo code section at the bottom. Enter your code there to claim your rewards.
For iPhone users, the process is a bit different. Visit the Niantic code redemption website and follow the provided steps. Sign in using the same credentials you use for the app. Android users can also opt for this method if they prefer.