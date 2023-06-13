Pokemon GO Promo Codes (June 2023 Update)

Welcome to our comprehensive guide on Pokemon GO Promo Codes! As a dedicated Pokemon GO player, you’re probably always on the lookout for ways to enhance your gaming experience and unlock exciting rewards.

Promo codes are an excellent way to obtain exclusive items, in-game goodies, and special offers. In this article, we’ll provide you with a regularly updated list of active promo codes and guide you through the easy steps to redeem them. Get ready to level up your Pokemon GO adventures by unlocking amazing rewards with these coveted codes!

Active Pokemon GO Codes

Currently, there are no active codes available for Pokemon GO. However, don’t be disheartened! We’ve provided a list of expired codes below for you to give a shot. While these codes may no longer be valid, it’s worth a try to see if any of them still work. Keep an eye out for future updates, as new codes may be released, and we’ll be sure to keep you informed!

Expired Pokemon Go Promo Codes

WRGUZRVKRR2M3 – World Championships 2022 T-Shirt

– World Championships 2022 T-Shirt KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8 – 2x Super Incubators, 2x Incense, 2x Incubators, 2x Lucky Eggs

– 2x Super Incubators, 2x Incense, 2x Incubators, 2x Lucky Eggs 7AZGHWU6DWV84 – 1x Incense, 30x Pokeballs

– 1x Incense, 30x Pokeballs SWHPH9Z4EMZN7 – 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg

– 30 Pokeballs, 1 Incense, 1 Lucky Egg E9K4SY77F5623 – 10 Pokeballs

– 10 Pokeballs LRQEV2VZ59UDA – Verizon Jacket, Verizon Mask

– Verizon Jacket, Verizon Mask KUAXZBJUTP3B7 – Samsung Cap, Samsung Shirt

– Samsung Cap, Samsung Shirt 4535347728075597 – 1 Star Piece, 20 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg

– 1 Star Piece, 20 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg 53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP – 1x Incense, 10x Poke Balls, 10x Pinap Berries

– 1x Incense, 10x Poke Balls, 10x Pinap Berries 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC – 1x Sinnoh Stone, 10x Max Potions, 10x Ultra Balls

– 1x Sinnoh Stone, 10x Max Potions, 10x Ultra Balls 6W2QRHMM9W2R9 – 5x Razz Berries, 10x Poke Balls

– 5x Razz Berries, 10x Poke Balls 9FC4SN7K5DAJ6 – 1x Star Piece, 5x Stickers/ 5x Razz Berries

– 1x Star Piece, 5x Stickers/ 5x Razz Berries DJTLEKBK2G5EK – 1x Star Piece, 10x Pinap Berries, 10x Stickers, 20x Ultra Balls

– 1x Star Piece, 10x Pinap Berries, 10x Stickers, 20x Ultra Balls DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP – 30x Great Balls, 30x Pinap Berries

– 30x Great Balls, 30x Pinap Berries E9K4SY77F5623 – 10x PokeBalls

– 10x PokeBalls GXSD5CJ556NHG – The North Face x Gucci Collection

– The North Face x Gucci Collection H7APT5ZTLM45GZV – 30x Poke Balls

– 30x Poke Balls MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9 – 20x Great Balls, 20x Razz Berries

– 20x Great Balls, 20x Razz Berries MQE4PFNYVRM6M – 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Balls, 5x Stickers

– 1x Lure Module, 5x Great Balls, 5x Stickers RWQNL567S5SP7VTL – Ed Sheeran shirt

– Ed Sheeran shirt P2XEAW56TSLUXH3 – 30x Max Revives, 30x Pinap Berries, 30x Ultra Balls

– 30x Max Revives, 30x Pinap Berries, 30x Ultra Balls TRFJVYZVVV8R4 – 1x Lucky Egg, 10x Max Revives, 30x Ultra Balls

– 1x Lucky Egg, 10x Max Revives, 30x Ultra Balls UWJ4PFY623R5X – 1x Lucky Egg, 5x Stickers, 5x Ultra Balls

– 1x Lucky Egg, 5x Stickers, 5x Ultra Balls VVM87WGMMUZHTB8X – Ed Sheeran shirt

How to Redeem Pokemon GO Promo Codes?

To redeem codes in Pokemon GO, the method varies depending on your device. For Android users, it’s simple: open the game, tap the PokeBall icon, go to the shop, and find the promo code section at the bottom. Enter your code there to claim your rewards.

For iPhone users, the process is a bit different. Visit the Niantic code redemption website and follow the provided steps. Sign in using the same credentials you use for the app. Android users can also opt for this method if they prefer.