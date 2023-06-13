RAID Shadow Legends Promo Codes (June 2023 Update)

Unlock exclusive rewards and enhance your gaming experience with the latest RAID Shadow Legends promo codes. In this June 2023 update, we bring you an array of codes that offer various bonuses, from XP boosts and energy refills to valuable in-game items.
Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned adventurer, these codes will help you progress through the game and conquer new challenges. Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey as we unveil the most sought-after codes in the realm of RAID: Shadow Legends.
Call of the Arbiter codes:
- Episode 1: CHOICE – Redeem this code 100% xp boost, 3 energy refills and 50 multi-battle attempts (IOS)
- Episode 2: ARBITER – Redeem this code to get x1 +100% XP Boost for three days and x3 Full Energy
- Episode 3: BETRAYAL – Redeem this code to get 150k Silver, 20x Spirit XP Brew, 20x Magic XP Brew
Global codes:
- raidaprilfun23 – Redeem this code to get a free rewards
- DRAGONEGG – Redeem this code to get x50 multi battles, 1 energy refill, and 100k silver.
- PAYPALRAID2023 – Redeem this code to get a Sanctum Protector, 5 Spirit Brews, 100,000 Silver, 1 day XP Boost, 1 Energy Refill
- Demolish – Redeem this code to get 1 Energy Refill, 300,000 Silver, 1 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts
- 4YEARSRAID – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- gamegeeksspring – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- getraidy – Redeem this code to get free rewards
Active RAID Shadow Legends New player codes:
- FIRESTARTER – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- SHADOWRAID – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- MIDGAME2023SEDUCER – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- GAMEGEEKSTRICKS23MOTHER – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- MIDGAME23EXECUTIONER – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- GAMEGEEKSTRICK23KNIGHT – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- MIDGAME23GISCARD – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- DASPIEL23Chonoru – Redeem this code to get free rewards
- LADYQUN – Redeem this code to get Lady Quilen and some silver (IOS and Android only)
- LUCKYRAID – Redeem this code to get Chonoru, 300,000 Silver, and a Chicken
- POWERSTARTER – Redeem this code to get Tallia, Energy, and Silver
- Raid22ya2 – 10 of each Brew 100,000 Silver
- MORDECAI – Redeem this code to get Mordecai (Android only)
- SUPERPOWERS – Redeem this code to get Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book 200k Silver, and 24 Magic XP Brews (Plarium Play only)
- GETUDK – Redeem this code to get Ultimate Deathknight, 20 Force XP Brews, 20 Greater Force Potion
How to Redeem Codes
- Launch RAID Shadow Legends and locate the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Tap on the ‘Gift Codes’ option from the displayed menu.
- Input any of the currently valid codes mentioned above into the designated ‘Enter Code’ field.
- Select ‘Claim’ to receive your complimentary rewards.
Expired Raid Shadow Legends Codes
- QUEENDELIANA
- 3YEARSRAID
- POWERSTARTER
- LUCKYRAID
- RAIDGOODIES
- Gator
- YTPCOFFER22
- PCRAID2022
- REPLAY
- Raid22ya2
- LookBehindYou
- skeletoncrewforever
- raidtwitchcon22
- PlariumPlay3
- GOODKNIGHT
- Brewmaiden
- Dkskeletoncrew
- DKRISES
- DREAMTEAM
- RAIDSUMMERGIFT
- RETURN
- LADYQUN
- 13YEARSPLARIUM
- GDPCREWARD22
- Besthero
- SUPERPOWERS
- drxraid
- midgame23win
- RAIDHOLIDAY
- RAIDRONDA
- 1t5tr1cky
- Mordecal
- KH0YTY5
- JXHK21V
- EO3C5C9
- D7LH79T
- 56SLD
- 365RAID
- 235RAID
- 7WPT7KM
- 7KITTD7
- 9YXHGHI
- 9XX78YU
- 90LSLN4
- VALENTINES23
- Caribberaid
- RAIDXMAS21
- KRISKMAS21
- PLARIUMPLAY
- MURDERGIFT
- RAID100
- Raid375
- Raid652
- RSL535
- S6L5E3
- QLQYJHO
- Stvalentine23
- VALENTINES23
- gullible
- NINJA
- ESLPRO
- gift1
- MURDERGIFT
- SPOOKY13
- realhell
- TGA2021
- S1MPLE
- TGASALE
- Xmas4u
Conclusion
In conclusion, RAID Shadow Legends offers players the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience by redeeming gift codes for valuable rewards. By following a few simple steps, such as accessing the menu, entering the code, and claiming the goodies, players can enjoy additional benefits and resources within the game.
This feature adds an extra layer of excitement and satisfaction to the overall gameplay, making RAID: Shadow Legends an engaging and rewarding experience for its dedicated players. So, don’t miss out on the chance to maximize your enjoyment and progress in the game by utilizing these gift codes. Happy gaming!