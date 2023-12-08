SecretLab MAGNUS Pro XL Desk Review

As the General Manager of the Odyssey Group at Valnet, I spend a lot of time on the computer working on growing our gaming brands Game Rant, TheGamer, DualShockers and Hardcore Gamer.

I recently found myself facing the challenge of setting up a new home office after a move. Recognizing the significance of this endeavor, our esteemed partners at SecretLab graciously provided me with their latest innovation – the SecretLab MAGNUS Pro XL Desk.

In addition to the excitement of setting up my new home office, the anticipation was elevated by the imminent launch of World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery. As many already know, I am a devoted long-time Classic World of Warcraft superfan, a passion that is vividly represented by my Horde-themed SecretLab chair.

It was the perfect time for a home-office upgrade.

Embracing the opportunity to enhance my gaming and work environment, our valued partners at SecretLab generously furnished me with their cutting-edge creation – the SecretLab MAGNUS Pro XL Desk. This state-of-the-art desk not only complements my gaming setup but also provides a spacious and ergonomic workspace for my professional endeavors.

As the Season of Discovery unfolded, the fusion of a meticulously crafted gaming environment and the excitement of exploring Azeroth’s classic realms made my home office setup an epicenter of both productivity and enjoyment.

Understanding my need for the best possible desk solution, SecretLab not only delivered their most premium desk but also included a selection of accessories to enhance my workspace: the Desk Riser, Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender, Laptop Mount Attachment, Dual Monitor Arms, Magnetic Cable Anchors, and Magnetic Headphone Hanger.

In this comprehensive review, I delve into my honest and detailed experience with the SecretLab MAGNUS Pro XL Desk, shedding light on its design, functionality, and overall contribution to an optimal working environment.

Overall Experience – SecretLab MAGNUSPRO XL Desk

My overall experience with the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro XL has been nothing short of game-changing, and I find myself regretting the years I spent without this exceptional desk. The impact on my productivity has been profound, thanks to the thoughtful design and ergonomic features that prioritize comfort. Whether I’m engaged in intense gaming sessions or handling work tasks, the desk provides the ideal environment for both focus and relaxation.

The addition of accessories such as the Premium PC Mount, Dual Monitor Arms, and Magnetic Headphone Hanger has not only enhanced the functionality but has also transformed my gaming space into a paradise for enthusiasts. The aesthetic appeal of the MAGNUS Pro XL, combined with its practical features, has truly elevated my overall gaming and working experience.

In retrospect, this desk is an investment that goes beyond just utility; it’s a catalyst for a more immersive, organized, and visually appealing gaming setup that I wish I had embraced much sooner.

Premium PC Mount

The Secretlab Premium PC Mount has been an absolute game-changer for my gaming setup, transforming the way I experience my desktop environment. This innovative mount has allowed me to securely position my PC beneath the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro, effectively clearing up valuable space on my desk. The pull-pin design offers seamless adjustability to match the height of my PC tower with the desk, ensuring a perfect fit every time. One of the standout features is the worry-free cable routing, which remains intact even when adjusting the desk height. This not only keeps my gaming area organized but also prevents any cable-related hassles, providing a clean and efficient setup for an immersive gaming experience.

Moreover, the easy access push button to adjust the clamp width has been a convenient feature, allowing me to effortlessly secure my PC tower in place. The mount’s versatility is further highlighted by its ability to work on either side of the desk, offering flexibility in configuring my gaming space.

The Premium PC Mount’s specifications cater to a variety of PC sizes, accommodating dimensions ranging from 14.0 to 21.5 inches in height, 6.7 to 11.8 inches in width, and a weight of up to 25kg (55lb). In essence, the Secretlab Premium PC Mount has not only saved me significant desk space but has also elevated the functionality and aesthetics of my gaming setup, making it an indispensable addition for any avid gamer seeking an organized and immersive gaming environment.

Dual Monitor Arms

The Secretlab Dual Monitor Arms have revolutionized my workspace, providing an unparalleled level of flexibility and customization for my dual-screen setup. Designed exclusively for the Secretlab MAGNUS, these arms seamlessly integrate into the cable tray opening with a specially machined base clamp, ensuring a secure and tidy installation.

The top screw mount makes the setup process a breeze, and the premium tensile spring mechanism allows for a comprehensive range of adjustments, including tilt, swivel, and rotation. This feature is especially beneficial as it enables me to find the perfect screen positioning, whether I’m sitting down for an extended gaming session or standing up to switch things up.

The full aluminum construction not only enhances the arms’ durability but also adds a sleek and modern aesthetic to my workspace. The arms are designed to accommodate up to 34″ monitors on each arm, with a minimum weight requirement of 2kg and a maximum of 8kg per arm. The VESA MIS-D compatibility ensures that the arms can fit monitors with hole patterns of 75mm x 75mm or 100mm x 100mm. The arms’ versatility extends to their tilt range of +90°/-90°, screen swivel range of +90°/-90°, screen rotation range of +90°/-90°, and an impressive height adjustment range of 295mm. With the Secretlab Dual Monitor Arms, I’ve not only freed up close to 100% of my desk space but also created a dynamic and ergonomic setup that caters to my preferences, making it a must-have for anyone looking to optimize their dual-monitor experience.

Magnetic Headphone Hanger



The Secretlab Magnetic Headphone Hanger has proven to be a surprisingly practical addition to my gaming setup, offering a simple yet ingenious solution to a common space-related issue. This accessory effortlessly snaps onto the underside of the Secretlab MAGNUS, providing an easy setup that keeps my headphones within arm’s reach without cluttering my desk space. The convenience of having a dedicated spot for my gaming headset or audiophile cans not only adds a touch of organization to my setup but also prevents the usual desk clutter where I used to haphazardly toss my headphones.

Crafted with durable aluminum construction, the headphone hanger ensures longevity while maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic. Its compact dimensions of 123.3mm (L) x 62mm (W) x 30mm (H) allow it to discreetly blend into the underside of the desk without imposing on the overall aesthetics of the gaming environment. Despite its unassuming size, this hanger boasts a maximum static load of up to 1.7lbs (800g), making it robust enough to accommodate a variety of headphones. Thanks to the Secretlab Magnetic Headphone Hanger, I’ve not only found a smart and efficient way to store my headphones but also reclaimed valuable desk space, elevating the overall organization and aesthetics of my gaming setup in ways I hadn’t initially considered.

Laptop Mount Attachment

The Laptop Mount Attachment, seamlessly integrated with the Secretlab Monitor Arm, has been a transformative addition to my workspace. No longer do I experience the discomfort of aching neck muscles from constantly looking down at my laptop. As someone who heavily relies on a laptop for various tasks, this attachment has proven to be a game-changer by elevating my laptop to the perfect height. The ergonomic design ensures that my screen is aligned with my eye level, promoting a more comfortable and productive working environment.

This accessory, coupled with the flexibility of the Secretlab Monitor Arm, allows me to effortlessly adjust the position of my laptop for maximum productivity. Whether I’m typing away at a document, engaging in virtual meetings, or indulging in some gaming, the Laptop Mount Attachment ensures that my laptop is positioned at an optimal height, reducing strain on my neck and enhancing overall comfort. It’s a small yet impactful feature that has significantly improved my daily computing experience, making the investment in the Secretlab ecosystem all the more worthwhile for any avid laptop user.

Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender



The Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender has proven to be an essential component of the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro XL, seamlessly addressing the challenges of cable management in a way that enhances my gaming experience. By attaching to the desk’s leg, this innovative extender allows the coiled ethernet cable to move in tandem with me, providing a dynamic and flexible solution. The synergy between the Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender and the desk’s integrated power supply column ensures that all cables remain discreetly out of sight.

This intelligent cable management not only contributes to the overall aesthetics of my gaming setup but also has a direct impact on performance. Particularly crucial for online gaming, such as in titles like Counter-Strike 2 or World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, where quick reaction times are paramount, the Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender plays a significant role in maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted connection. The result is an optimized gaming environment that allows me to achieve the best FPS (frames per second) and ensures a seamless online gaming experience. In essence, the Magnetic Ethernet Cable Extender is a testament to Secretlab’s commitment to not just style but also to the functionality and performance that discerning gamers demand.

Desk Riser



The Desk Riser for the Secretlab MAGNUS is a standout feature that brings both ergonomic benefits and organizational efficiency to my workspace. Exclusively designed for the MAGNUS desk, this riser provides an ergonomic lift to my monitor, bringing it to eye level and reducing strain on my neck and eyes during extended work or gaming sessions. The secure attachment to the MAGNUS desk ensures stability, fitting seamlessly across the cable tray opening without compromising access to the rear hinged cover.

Beyond its ergonomic advantages, the Desk Riser also enhances productivity by offering extra shelf space on my desk. This additional space is not only convenient for keeping essential items within easy reach but also accommodates up to 2x MAGNUS monitor arms and screens, providing a flexible setup for multiple displays. The compatibility with magnetic MAGNUS add-ons further contributes to maintaining a tidy and organized workspace.

With dimensions of 34.2” (L) x 11.6” (W) x 6.1″ (H), the Desk Riser elevates the monitor by 4.9 inches, providing a comfortable viewing height. The robust design is evident in its max weight load capacity of 154lb (70kg), making it a reliable and durable addition to the MAGNUS desk. The C-clamp mounts, expandable from 0.4” to 2.0”, ensure a secure fit, completing the Desk Riser’s role as a versatile and indispensable accessory for anyone looking to optimize their workspace for both comfort and functionality.

Magnetic Cable Anchors

The Secretlab Magnetic Cable Anchors, crafted exclusively for the Secretlab MAGNUS, offer a harmonious blend of form and function in cable management. These anchors securely adhere to the desk surface, presenting a sophisticated solution to maintain cable tidiness and eliminate tangles. The sleek design not only elevates the visual aesthetics of the workspace but also guarantees an organized and streamlined environment. With cables effortlessly held in place, these anchors spare me the time and frustration of untangling a web, ensuring that I finally have a desk with impeccably organized cables. The Secretlab Magnetic Cable Anchors not only contribute to a clutter-free space but also exemplify the thoughtful design philosophy aimed at enhancing both style and practicality within the Secretlab ecosystem.

Overall Conclusion

10/10

In conclusion, the SecretLab MAGNUS Pro XL Desk and its accessories are more than just utilitarian tools; they are investments in an immersive, organized, and visually appealing gaming and working environment. The impact on productivity, combined with the aesthetic enhancements, makes this desk a must-have for anyone seeking to optimize their home office or gaming setup. SecretLab has truly delivered a comprehensive solution that has reshaped the way I approach work and play in 2024.











