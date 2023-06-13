The Sims 4: All Relationship Cheats (How to Use Each)

There are 6 relationship cheats in The Sims 4 which we will outline below.

If you’re an avid player of The Sims 4 and want to explore various relationship dynamics within the game, relationship cheats can be a handy tool. Whether you’re looking to deepen romantic connections, enhance friendships, or even modify your relationship with your virtual pets, understanding how to use these cheats can greatly impact your gameplay.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the different relationship cheats available in The Sims 4 and explain how to utilize each one effectively. From increasing romantic relationships to adjusting friendship levels and pet interactions, these cheats provide an exciting way to shape the relationships in your Sims’ lives.

Sims 4 Relationship Cheats (Full List)

Increase romantic relationship

ModifyRelationship (Sim1) (Sim2) 100 LTR_Romance_Main

Decrease romantic relationship

ModifyRelationship (Sim1) (Sim2) -100 LTR_Romance_Main

Increase your relationship with your pet

ModifyRelationship (SimName) (PetName) 100 LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main

Decrease your relationship with your pet

ModifyRelationship (SimName) (PetName) -100 LTR_SimtoPet_Friendship_Main

Increase friendship

ModifyRelationship (Sim1) (Sim2) 100 LTR_Friendship_Main

Decrease friendship

ModifyRelationship (Sim1) (Sim2) -100 LTR_Friendship_Main

How to Activate Cheats in Sims 4

Open the Cheat Box: Begin by accessing the cheat box in The Sims 4. On console, press all four triggers simultaneously. If you’re playing on PC, press CTRL + Shift + C, or on a Mac, press Command + Shift + C. Enable Cheats: Once the cheat box is open, type in ‘testingcheats true’ to activate cheats. If successful, a confirmation pop-up should appear, indicating that cheats have been enabled.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding and utilizing relationship cheats in The Sims 4 can significantly enhance your gaming experience. By using these cheats, you can manipulate romantic connections, foster friendships, and even modify your interactions with pets. Whether you’re seeking to deepen bonds or create unique relationship dynamics, the cheat codes provide a valuable tool for customization and experimentation.

Remember to follow the necessary steps to enable cheats and enjoy the freedom of shaping the relationships in your Sims’ virtual lives. So go ahead, unleash your creativity, and unlock new possibilities with the relationship cheats in The Sims 4!