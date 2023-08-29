The Sky Broadband Sweat Room Tournament: The Quest For The UK’s Best And Sweatiest Gamer Begins

This Post is Sponsored by Sky Broadband

Prepare for the ultimate showdown of talent, athleticism, and endurance as Sky Broadband, in partnership with Guild Esports, launches The Sky Broadband Sweat Room! Live-streamed directly on Guild Esports’ YouTube channel on 31st August at 4pm, you can root for your favorite players and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes. The stakes have never been higher, and the heat is on… literally.

Sweat Room: The Ultimate Gaming Challenge

In partnership with Guild Esports, The Sky Broadband Sweat Room is a live Street Fighter tournament with a unique twist. In this high-stakes contest, eight chosen gamers will square off in a room heated to 150 Fahrenheit (about 65 Celsius). While competing at their maximum potential, these players will attempt to keep their cool in these scorching conditions, all with the intent of becoming a champion and winning free Sky Fibre Broadband and a pro contract with Guild Esports. This event signifies Sky Broadband and Guild’s vision of nurturing the gaming community, unearthing new talent, and elevating established gamers.

Reclaiming The Term “Sweaty Gamer”

In collaboration with Guild Esports, The Sky Broadband Sweat Room aims to redefine the term ‘sweaty gamer’ as something to be proud of. Historically used as casual slang to describe an exceptionally skilled player, the event transforms this notion into a real, tangible challenge. The reward? Not just bragging rights but a professional contract with Guild Esports.

Gear Up for Exclusive Rewards

Giveaways For Viewers:

10x Sky Broadband Sweat Room branded t-shirts

2 x Sky Fibre Broadband packages

5x Signed Guild Jerseys

1x David Beckham signed Guild Esports Jersey

Prizes For All Competitors:

A Sky Broadband Sweat Room t-shirt

Guild hoodie

Signed Guild jersey

Sky Fibre Broadband package

Prize For The Ultimate Winner:

All of the competitor prizes

Pro contract with Guild Esports

Premium Gaming Bundle

Boost Your Gaming Experience with Sky Full Fibre Broadband

As the gaming world evolves, so should your gaming experience. Sky Broadband is the name every gamer trusts for unparalleled speed and reliability. Powering the Guild Esports gaming pros, Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband is integral for those who demand nothing but the best in their online gaming ventures.

Stronger Together: Sky Broadband x Guild Esports Partnership

Since September 2022, Sky Broadband and Guild Esports have been on a collaborative journey. With a shared vision of fostering a culture of gaming excellence, this three-year collaboration has already paved the way for monumental strides in the esports industry, from empowering women in gaming and advancing player performance to presenting unmatched esports experiences for Sky Broadband customers. The Guild Esports centre, named Sky Guild Gaming Centre, stands as a testament to this formidable partnership.

Join the Excitement

Co-hosted by Veracity and Iain Chambers, this promises to be an esports event like no other. Watch the live stream on Guild Esports’ YouTube channel on 31st August at 4 pm. As we inch closer to the main event on Thursday, 31st August, feel the hype, choose your champion, and brace yourselves for an unforgettable gaming showdown.

So, are you ready for the most heated gaming competition of the year? Remember, it’s not just about being the best gamer but also the sweatiest!